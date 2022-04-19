The Young Players Present MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar-A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. Join Alex the Lion and friends on this fun adventure at the Historic Royal Theatre this May.

This production is made possible by the sponsorship of Saline County Children's Dentistry.

Dates are as follows: May 12-14th at 7pm and matinees on May 14th-15th at 2pm. Ticket Prices: $18 General Admission; $15 for Seniors aged 60 and above, members of the military and College students with valid ID; and students $8 for 12th Grade and below. Tickets are available at TheRoyalPlayers.Ticketleap.com.

*NOTE: There is a strobe and haze warning on this production.

With Direction by Mason Newberry, Music Direction by Heidi McCartney, and Choreography by Anna Bowman, this show will leave you no choice but to "Move It, Move It!" This talented cast includes Amelia Lisowe, Jaydon Clark, Maggie Kennedy, David Garrett, Sarah Nuss, Augustus Haggard, Madden Babb, Dawson Claire Jones, Callie Crow, Aubrey Nelson, Pilar Primm, Katie Morris, Gabriel Russum, Emma Hicks, Spencer Forga, Emory Womack, Emory Statton, Abby Grace Neufer, Lucy Farmer, Addie Maisen, Alexandrea Haggard, Ella McCartney, Lillie McCartney, Gray Glover, Jaxon Hunt, Klaire Kilburn, Skylar Fairley, Taylor Ann Pitts and Zoe Harrison.

DreamWorks Madagascar-A Musical Adventure JR. features a book written by Kevin Del Aguila, upbeat original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan. MADAGASCAR JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) www.MTIShows.com .

The Royal Theatre, 111 South Market Street, Benton, AR 72015

For more information about this show please email our producer, Michelle Griffis at YoungPlayers.yp2s@gmail.com