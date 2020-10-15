The What Co. Premieres New Devised Play Outdoors

The play will be available to stream live online Tuesday, October 25 and 27 at 8:00 PM, and 28 and 29 at 9:00 PM.

Today, NYC-based devisers The What Co. announced the premiere of their new UNTITLED play, created by Coleman Ray Clark, Bailey Lee, and Chris Holtkamp. The performances will take place outdoors in Fayetteville, Arkansas for a limited, socially-distanced audience and available to stream live online Tuesday, October 25 and 27 at 8:00 PM, and 28 and 29 at 9:00 PM with possible extension dates TBA.

The new untitled devised play was created by Coleman Ray Clark, Bailey Lee, and Chris Holtkamp in one month of joyus reconnection after being separated by the pandemic. The play chronicles what distance does to our relationship with ourselves, the people we love and the universe.

The outdoor in-person performances are limited to 30 people maximum (including performers and technicians.) Masks will be required at all times. When audiences arrive, they will have their temperatures checked and hands sanitized before being seated. Each group will be seated at least six feet apart. There are two unmasked performers, who will remain 20 feet (or more) from the closest audience member at all times. There are no public restrooms available. The performance will run between 30 minutes - one hour.

Tickets for live-streaming may also be purchased in advance and enjoyed from the comfort of your own home. Each performance may be live-streamed at the time of the event.

In-person and live-stream tickets are on sale now at www.thewhatco.org.

