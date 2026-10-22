THE GREAT GATSBY with Ballet Arkansas at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts

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Ballet Arkansas invites you to experience The Great Gatsby as you've never seen it before. Launching Ballet Arkansas' 26|27 season and celebrating the 10th anniversary of Michael and Catherine Fothergill's artistic leadership, this bold world premiere brings one of America's most enduring and relevant novels into a new era through contemporary choreography, immersive theatrical storytelling, visual art, evocative music, and the glamour and intrigue of the Jazz Age on October 23.25 at The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

More than a ballet, this is a cinematic theatrical experience where movement, music, design, and storytelling collide.

Beginning where Gatsby's story ends, the production turns back the clock as the forces of Excess, Desire, Fate, and Memory bring the enigmatic Jay Gatsby back to life and propel audiences through the events that ultimately lead to his destruction. Against a world of dazzling parties, ambition, obsession, and dangerous longing, Gatsby relentlessly pursues the illusion of a perfect past and the love of Daisy Buchanan - revealing the darker consequences concealed beneath the glittering surface of the American Dream. Designed as a fully immersive theatrical experience, performers move beyond the traditional stage and into the aisles, seating areas, and architectural spaces of the theater. A life-sized automobile, immersive technology, striking lighting and scenic elements, period-inspired characters, and unexpected contemporary interventions blur the boundary between performer and audience. Public performance intermissions also feature live jazz with celebrated pianist Julia Buckingham, extending the atmosphere of the Jazz Age beyond the performance itself.

AN EXCLUSIVE OFFER

Ballet Arkansas is pleased to offer 20% OFF tickets to The Great Gatsby.

USE PROMO CODE: CHAMPAGNE

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, October 23 | 7:00 PM (Pre-show conversation with Executive and Artistic Director Michael Fothergill at 6:30 PM)

Saturday, October 24 | 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 25 | 2:00 PM

PURCHASE TICKETS & SAVE 20%

MAKE IT A ROARING AFFAIR

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

Turn your night at the theater into a full Roaring Twenties experience with A Roaring Affair. Guests attending the Saturday evening performance can upgrade their experience with an exclusive pre-show VIP reception with Ballet Arkansas artists and leadership, followed by the 7:00 PM performance and a post-show celebration at The Glass Box Speakeasy. Enjoy two hours of live jazz by JAZZ R US, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and appearances by Ballet Arkansas Company Artists—all inspired by the glamour, energy, and decadence of Gatsby's world.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

EXPLORE A ROARING AFFAIR

One extraordinary story. A bold world premiere. An unforgettable night at the theater. Join Ballet Arkansas as we open a milestone season and bring the timeless world of The Great Gatsby into an entirely new era.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 07 Hrs 29 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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