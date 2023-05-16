THE CHER SHOW, CHICAGO, And More Announced for UCA's Reynolds Performance Hall 2023-24 Season

Reynolds Performance Hall has announced an all new season of performances including The Barricade Boys straight from London on September 29th, the incredible singer and songwriter Ben Folds on October 10th, game show favorite Wheel of Fortune LIVE! on October 30th and the smash hit musical The Cher Show on January 21st along with many other events throughout the year.

Reynolds Performance Hall will feature twelve shows from the Broadway, Pops and Night Out Series; two from the Distinguished Speakers Series, six Main Stage EdUCAtion shows, three Benefit performances for our Main Stage program, one Add-On performance and new this year, three Windgate Collection performances.

We are bringing an array of sensational entertainment this year including classic Broadway hits, Annie and Chicago, award winning musicians such as Ben Folds and Jazz at Lincoln Center, and crowd pleasing show favorites Wheel of Fortune and Batman with the Conway Symphony Orchestra. We are also celebrating the opening of the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts by adding a new series of shows, the Windgate Collection. These performances will be held in the new 480 seat concert hall.

The season includes the following series and performances:

Broadway Series

ANNIE - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 16, 2023 sponsored by 501Life Magazine, Arkansas Federal Credit Union and Dixon Properties

THE CHER SHOW - 7:30 p.m., Sunday, January 21, 2024 sponsored by Arkansas Times

LITTLE WOMEN - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, February 22, 2024 sponsored by B98.5, KARN 102.9 and Chicken Salad Chick

CHICAGO - 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2024 sponsored by First Security Bank

Night Out Series

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - 7:30 p.m., Monday, October 30, 2023

sponsored by ACXIOM and 501Life Magazine

Coco Live-to-Film Concert - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023

sponsored by B98.5 and KOKY 102.1

Jazz at Lincoln Center SING & SWING - 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 7, 2024 sponsored by UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and The Log Cabin Democrat

Comedian Brian Regan - 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2024 sponsored by Fairfield by Marriott of Conway

Pops Series

The Barricade Boys - 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 29, 2023

sponsored by The Log Cabin Democrat

The Bacon Brothers - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2023

sponsored by My Country Y107 and Conway Printing

The Greatest Love of All - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, January 25, 2024

sponsored by Hilton Garden Inn, Home 2 Suites and 92.7 JACK fm

BATMAN with the Conway Symphony Orchestra - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 3, 2024 sponsored by Netherton Promotions, B98.5 and KARN 102.9

Distinguished Speakers

Journalist Jesse Washington - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 5, 2023

sponsored by Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Diversity in Business

NASA Astrophysicist Amber Straughn - 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2024

FREE event to the public

Main Stage EdUCAtion

Arkansas Se Pinta de Mexico - 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023

Cat Kid Comic Club The Musical - 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 2023

Mission Nutrition - 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2023 brought by Blue & You Foundation For a Healthier Arkansas

Bill Blagg The Science of Magic - 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2023

Janet's Planet - 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024 sponsored by Conway Corp

NORTH The Musical - 10:00 am and 12:30 pm Thursday, May 2, 2024

Benefits for Main Stage EdUCAtion

Folkloric Dance of Mexico presented by CICA: Collaborative Institute of Cultural Arts Chicago - 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 8, 2023

Cat Kid Comic Club The Musical - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 9, 2023

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2024

Add-On

The Elton John Experience featuring The Rocket Band - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024 sponsored by Arkansas Times

Windgate Collection (Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts)

Ben Folds - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2023 sponsored by UCA Office of the President

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats - 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 8, 2023 sponsored by My Country Y107

Sean Ardoin Kreole Rock and Soul - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2024 sponsored by UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

Amanda Horton-Director, UCA Public Appearances

Wendy Sparks-Director of Marketing and Finance

UCA Public Appearances Executive Director, Amanda Horton, said "The Main Stage EdUCAtion Series continues to grow each year. We are so proud that we have served over 60,000 school children since 2015 in 62 school districts across the state of Arkansas. This program introduces children to learning through performing arts as they participate in educational and entertaining programming at Reynolds Performance Hall. Many of the children we have served experienced their first live theatrical show at our venue, and for some, it was also their first time to visit a college campus. It's our goal to plant seeds for future artists, arts patrons, and college students."

Subscription renewals for current season ticket holders are available now. New subscriptions will go on sale to the general public starting June 26th. Subscriber Courtesy Week - when those who bought season packages may purchase individual tickets to shows before they open to the general public - will be July 17th through July 21st. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, July 24th.

To purchase a new subscription package beginning June 26th, or individual tickets beginning July 24th, call (501) 450-3265 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or go online at uca.edu/reynolds.

Individual series prices range from $90-$160; Performing Arts Package (all three series) range from $245-$480; individual tickets for all shows in the Broadway, Pops and Night Out series are $27-$50. Speakers are $15 for adults and $5 for children/students, Main Stage shows are $10 for adults and $5 for children/students, Folkloric Dance of Mexico is $25 for adults and $10 for children/students, Cat Kid Comic Club is $10 for adults and $5 for children/students. Yesterday and Today Beatles Experience ranges from $30-$50 for adults and $10 for children/students. The Elton John Experience ranges from $27-$50 for adults and $10 for children/students. All seats for the Ben Folds performance are $50. Lee Rocker and Sean Ardoin range from $17 - $50 for adults and $10 for children/students. A "Pick Six," build-your-own package, is available to donors of $100 or more.

For more information, contact Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. Details about all the upcoming performances as well as information about Reynolds Performance Hall may be found there.