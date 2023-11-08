Royal Players To Present A CHRISTMAS STORY, December 7- 17

A Christmas Story, written by Phillip Grecian and directed by Matthew Burns, comes to the Royal Theatre at 111 S. Market Street, Benton, Arkansas December 7-17th.

A Christmas Story is humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the 1940s Midwest. This tale follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee's Department Store. The persistent response: "You'll shoot your eye out!"

Other elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family's temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkus, the school bully; the boys' experiment with a wet tongue on a cold flagpole; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie's father winning a lamp shaped like a woman's leg in a net stocking; Ralphie's fantasy scenarios and more. A Christmas Story is destined to become Saline County's favorite holiday event this year.

Matthew Burns directs a cast that includes Josh Farmer as Ralph, Thomas Duch as Ralphie, Summer Brinley as Mother, Ben Wright as The Old Man, Nicholas Walters as Randy, Ashley Merrill as (Miss) Shields, Jovi Byrd as Esther Jane, Lucy Farmer as Helen, Griffin Taylor as Flick, Brayden Armstrong as Schwartz, Beau Goldthorpe as Scut Farkus, Frankie Goldman as Desperado 1/Ensemble, Nate Palmer as Desperado 2/Ensemble, Jonathon Armstrong as Santa/Ensemble, Quinton Cavanagh as Radio Voice, Emma Hicks as Ensemble, Haven Barnard as Ensemble, Madi Campbell as Ensemble and Avery Wagnon as Ensemble. Production staff includes: Michelle Anderson as Production Assistant, Daphne Shoppach as Producer, and Susie Goldman as Parent Liaison.

Performance times are Dec 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16 at 7:00 p.m. and Dec 10, and 17 at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $15.00 general admission, $12.00 military, senior and college student discount, $8.00 for school age children and younger.

A Christmas Story is rated family friendly. Produced by special arrangement with THE Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.