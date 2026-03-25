Review: SEUSSICAL JR at Conway Christian High School

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Oh, the thinks you can think when a school like Conway Christian dives headfirst into the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss! From March 13–15, Conway Christian School’s production of SEUSSICAL JR. blossomed into a technicolor celebration of imagination, friendship, and the power of believing in the unseen. Under the joyful guidance of Director and Music Director Christina Munoz Madsen and Choreographer Sydney Madsen, this lively troupe of young performers transformed their stage into the Jungle of Nool and beyond, inviting audiences of all ages to rediscover their inner child.

At its core, Seussical Jr. weaves together beloved Seussian tales into a story about Horton the Elephant, who hears a tiny cry for help from the microscopic Whos living on a speck of dust. The plot expands to include Horton’s tender guardianship of an abandoned egg, the energetic mischief of the Cat in the Hat, and Jojo, a child whose imagination makes him feel like an outsider. The message that 'a person’s a person no matter how small' lands with surprising emotional weight, especially when delivered by young voices brimming with sincerity.

Leading the journey is Liana Semedo as JoJo, whose wide-eyed wonder make the character instantly lovable. She beautifully captures the feeling of being misunderstood for thinking “too many thinks,” grounding the show’s fantasy in genuine emotion. As the ever-present narrator and mischief-maker, Daniel Leon’s Cat in the Hat is a bundle of charisma and playful chaos, guiding the audience through the story with a wink and a grin.

Nathan Hill’s Horton the Elephant is the gentle heart of the production, delivered with a sweetness that makes his unwavering loyalty deeply touching. His performance radiates kindness and sincerity, embodying Horton’s famous promise “I meant what I said, and I said what I meant” with quiet conviction rather than grand bravado. It is especially adorable to watch Horton remain completely oblivious to Gertrude McFuzz’s feelings for him. Lila Weaver plays Gertrude with tender earnestness, her hopeful attempts to impress Horton both charming and relatable. Their dynamic creates some of the show’s sweetest moments, blending humor with genuine heart as the audience roots for Gertrude to be seen for who she truly is.

Sass was in wonderfully abundant supply throughout the production, and nowhere was that more deliciously evident than in the bold attitudes brought by Alice Weaver’s Mayzie and Lanna Linderman’s Young Kangaroo. Alice leans into Mayzie’s glamorous, self-absorbed flair with confident swagger and playful comedic timing, making her both hilariously frustrating and utterly entertaining. Meanwhile, Lanna proves that even a smaller role can leave a big impression, matching Olivia Gift’s powerhouse Sour Kangaroo with spirited attitude and scene-stealing personality. Together, they help create some of the show’s most spirited moments.

Visually, the production fully embraced the playful absurdity of Dr. Seuss, especially through its wonderfully colorful costumes. Bursting with bold hues, imaginative textures, and whimsical shapes, the wardrobe instantly transported the audience into a storybook world where elephants can guard clovers and birds can be fashion icons. Each character’s look was distinct yet cohesive, helping define personalities at a glance while filling the stage with eye-popping energy.

What makes school productions of Seussical Jr. so special is the collective energy, and this cast delivered that in abundance. The ensemble functioned as the heartbeat of the show, seamlessly shifting from jungle creatures to Whos to circus performers while maintaining a bright, unified presence. Their commitment to the heightened world of Seuss created a cohesive universe where anything felt possible.

For a theatre program that is still in its growth stage, Conway Christian is already cultivating performers who show remarkable promise. The confidence, dedication, and joy they brought to this production suggest that they were clearly having the time of their lives. That infectious excitement spread throughout the auditorium, creating the kind of communal experience that reminds us why live theatre (especially youth theatre) matters so much. I can't wait to see what they bring us next year!

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