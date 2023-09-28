Review: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA at Wildwood Park For The Arts

There are only five more chances to catch this charming family favorite!

By: Sep. 28, 2023



Broadway World would like to thank The University of Arkansas Little Rock for finding us the perfect guest writer, Keely Todd, and give a shout-out to Matthew Sewell Photography for these beautiful pictures.   


Top students, L to R: Samson Scott, Nathan Clay, Brock Keating, Nathan Morton. Bottom students, L to R: Isabelle Dudley, Ella Tappe, Moriah Patterson, Bee Golleher, Farrah Sherman. Photo courtesy of Matthew Sewell Photography

Review written by guest writer Keely Todd

“Nobody but me is gonna change my story.” Never has that been more true than in MATILDA THE MUSICAL. First introduced in an illustrated book by Roald Dahl and then brought to the stage and the big screen, Matilda is a special girl who loves reading and can move things with her mind! Now she’s brought to central Arkansas in a fun-filled, heartwarming musical at Wildwood Park for the Arts.

In Wildwood Park for the Arts production, Ivy Hinton shines as Matilda, a bright girl with parents who do not share her love of books. She captures the cleverness yet also the vulnerability of a young girl who simply wants to be accepted for who she is. Whenever Mrs. Phelps (Ryn Davies) tells Matilda how proud her parents must be, Matilda (Hinton) smiles widely and says, “Oh yes, very proud,” delivered with the right mix of satire and sorrow.


Ivy Hinton as Matilda and Ryn Davies as Mrs. Phelps. Photo courtesy of Matthew Sewell Photography

Matilda’s parents are cruel to her simply because they do not understand her. Mr. Wormwood (Jeremy Clay) is a slimy businessman, and Mrs. Wormwood (Brianna East) is his vain wife. Both Clay and East excel as Matilda’s parents. They are deliciously despicable. You love to hate them. You cheer when Matilda decides that sometimes, you’ve got to be a little bit naughty if you want to change your story—such as when she dyed her father’s hair green and gets his hat stuck on his head.

Hinton isn’t the only child actress who is impressive. In fact, all of the children cast truly take center stage in this musical. In “When I Grow Up,” the children swing on swings that drop from the ceiling above and sing about growing up, and how when they're bigger, they will be able to carry the burdens their parents carry.


Brianna East and Jeremy Clay - Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood. Photo courtesy of Matthew Sewell Photography

Miss Honey (Shea Williamson Barham) steps in and also sings about what she will be when she grows up — yet she is already grown. Miss Honey, however, had been oppressed and belittled by her cruel aunt, Agatha Trunchbull. Barham is a perfect Miss Honey, soft spoken at first — but she finds her voice, and once she finds it, you will listen.

“When I Grow Up” is a beautiful number that will more than likely make you tear up, as will “I’m Here,” sung by Matilda (Hinton) and the Escapologist (Nick Farr). Though it is a short scene, Farr’s voice is powerful as he expresses his regret at forgetting to focus on his greatest treasure: his own daughter. As he sang, the audience was clearly moved.


Shea Williamson Barham as Miss Honey.  Photo courtesy of Matthew Sewell Photography.

Many characters stand out in this production, including the librarian, Mrs. Phelps (Davies), who commands every scene she’s in with her reassuring presence; Lavender (Mabel Miller), who makes you laugh at her antics; and of course, Agatha Trunchbull, who is brought to life with terrifying glory by Paige Carpenter.

Matilda the Musical shows how one girl stands up against those who wish to oppress her and inspires others to do the same. Audiences who see Wildwood’s production of this incredible story will not be disappointed. Perhaps even you will be inspired to change your story. Or at least, perhaps be a little bit naughty.


Nick Farr as The Escapologist.  Photo courtesy of Matthew Sewell Photography.

Matilda the Musical performances continue at Wildwood Park through October 1:

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 pm

Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 pm

Wildwood Park for the Arts is located at 20919 Denny Road in Little Rock, Arkansas.


Mabel Miller as Lavender. Photo courtesy of Matthew Sewell Photography.



Recommended For You