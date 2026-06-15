Review: MUSIC IN THE WILD: MELANIE EZELL & SATIA SPENCER CONCERT at Wildwood Park For The Arts

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Some concerts entertain. Others transport. On Thursday, June 4, at Wildwood Park for the Arts, Satia Spencer and Melanie Hanna Ezell delivered the latter, treating audiences to an evening of stunning vocals and enough beauty to leave everyone floating out of the theater. Accompanied by Adam Savacool on piano and Ethan Ezell on guitar, the duo created a concert that felt equal parts recital, theatrical performance, and love letter to music itself.

From the moment the evening began, it was clear this was not going to be a standard concert. After opening with a patriotic number, Satia and Melanie revealed that the program would follow the arc of a relationship. Through carefully selected songs, they guided the audience through the excitement of falling in love, engagement, marriage, betrayal, and ultimately the end of the relationship. Satia jokingly warned us that we would be fluent in French before the night was over, and given the number of French selections included throughout the evening, she wasn't far off. Their easy banter and playful explanations between songs helped create an intimate atmosphere, making everyone feel like they were spending the evening with close friends rather than watching a formal performance.

What made the concept especially successful was how naturally the story unfolded. Each song served as another chapter in the romance, allowing the audience to become emotionally invested in the journey. As the evening progressed into darker territory with themes of betrayal and heartbreak, I found myself trying to determine exactly how the story ended. Was it simply the death of a relationship? Was there something more sinister involved? The ambiguity added an unexpected theatrical element, allowing audience members to draw their own conclusions while remaining completely engaged in the narrative.

Of course, no amount of clever programming would matter without exceptional performers, and Satia Spencer and Melanie Hanna Ezell are exactly that. The two women sounded like angels gracing us with their voice prowess. Individually, each possesses a remarkable instrument that mesmorizes. Together, they create something even more extraordinary. Their harmonies were rich, effortless, and breathtaking. Time and again, I found myself getting lost in the sound of their voices blending together.

The chemistry between the two performers were evident with their warmth and genuine affection in their interactions. Whether sharing a smile during a lighter moment or locking into a particularly beautiful harmony, they demonstrated the kind of musical partnership that can't be manufactured. It comes from trust, friendship, and a shared love of the art form.

Among the evening's many highlights was Satia's performance of the most recognizable selection from Carmen. She brought exactly the right combination of confidence, fire, and dramatic flair to the piece. Satia has the rare ability to make even the most challenging vocal passages seem effortless, and she commands attention the moment she begins to sing. Every phrase was delivered with purpose and personality, reminding me once again why she is one of my favorite performers to watch.

Another standout moment came when Satia and Melanie joined forces for The Flower Song. Their voices blended together so beautifully that the audience seemed collectively afraid to breathe for fear of breaking the spell. The tenderness of the performance, combined with the gorgeous vocal lines, created one of the most memorable moments of the evening. It was elegant and absolutely captivating.

The concert also benefited tremendously from the musicians accompanying the singers. Adam Savacool's piano work provided a lush and expressive foundation throughout the evening. His playing was both technically impressive and deeply sensitive to the needs of the singers. Ethan Ezell's guitar added warmth and intimacy, creating textures that perfectly complemented the vocal arrangements. Together, the musicians elevated every selection while allowing the focus to remain on the storytelling and the voices at the center of the program.

As the final song came to an end, I found myself wanting to demand an encore. The evening had been emotionally satisfying from beginning to end, and for one magical evening at Wildwood Park for the Arts, Satia Spencer and Melanie Hanna Ezell didn't simply sing songs, they told a story, took us on a journey, and left us completely enchanted along the way. That's the kind of night theater and music lovers live for.

Up next, Wildwood is present a first for Arkansas. At the end of June, SINGING IN THE RAIN SR will take the stage for one weekend only. Yes! Not a Junior show, it's a senior show. Every performer has to be over the age of 55 years old. However, according to my friends who are in the show, Senior does not mean they are old. Their tap-dancing skills are going to asound us all! I can't wait. For more information and tickets, vieit their website at wildwoodpark.org.

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