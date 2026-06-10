Photos: EUGENE ONEGIN: A BLUEGRASS MUSICAL At TheatreSquared
Production photos by photographer Wesley Hitt are now available for the Fayetteville staging.
TheatreSquared is closing its 20th anniversary season with Eugene Onegin: A Bluegrass Musical, a new adaptation by Sarah Gancher directed by Rachel Chavkin. Check out photos from the production below.
Running June 10-28, Eugene Onegin: A Bluegrass Musical reimagines Alexander Pushkin's classic tale in 1940s rural Arkansas. Featuring an original bluegrass score by Gancher, the production follows Pushkin's doomed lovers through a distinctly Ozarks-inspired lens.
For the production, TheatreSquared has transformed its West Theatre into an intimate in-the-round performance space, with every seat located within 20 feet of the stage. The staging places audiences at the center of a jam-circle environment as 15 actor-musicians perform the score live while portraying the story's characters.
The musical is adapted by Obie Award winner Sarah Gancher, whose credits include Russian Troll Farm, and directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, known for her work on Hadestown.
The production also marks the first time TheatreSquared's West Theatre has been configured in the round.
Eugene Onegin: A Bluegrass Musical runs through June 28 at TheatreSquared.
Photo Credit: Wesley Hitt
EUGENE ONEGIN: A BLUEGRASS MUSICAL
EUGENE ONEGIN: A BLUEGRASS MUSICAL
EUGENE ONEGIN: A BLUEGRASS MUSICAL
EUGENE ONEGIN: A BLUEGRASS MUSICAL
EUGENE ONEGIN: A BLUEGRASS MUSICAL
EUGENE ONEGIN: A BLUEGRASS MUSICAL
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