Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS Opens at the Royal Theatre Next Month

The Royal Theatre is honoring the life of one of America's greatest playwrights, Neil Simon, this summer with his Pulitzer Prize Winning masterwork, Lost in Yonkers, running August 12th-22nd. Lost in Yonkers tells a universal story about family through the eyes of two teenage boys.

In 1942 Brooklyn, two teenage brothers, Jay and Arty, come to live with their stern grandmother and "crazy" Aunt Bella. Bella has an unbridled zest for life, along with the mind of a child. But what she longs for most is love and independence, despite her strict mother's objections. During their time in Yonkers, Jay and Arty witness Bella's emotive transformation, meet their exciting gangster of an uncle, Louie, and try to survive nine months under Grandma's watchful eye. Filled with Simon's gifted touch of witty dialogue and heartfelt emotion, get Lost in Yonkers this August at the Historic Royal Theatre.

Sponsored by Saline Heart Group, Lost in Yonkers will be directed by Jeremy Clay, assisted by Carson Clay.

The cast includes Hayden Griffis as Jay Kurnitz, Braden Lisowe as Arty Kurnitz, Tony Clay as Eddie Kurnitz, Summer Robinson as Bella Kurnitz, Jamie Partain as Grandma Kurnitz, Drew Ellis as Louie Kurnitz and Hillary Bell as Gert Kurnitz.

Performance Dates and Times:

Thursday August 12th 700pm

Friday August 13th 700pm

Saturday August 14th 700pm

Sunday August 15th 2pm

Thursday August 19th 700pm

Friday August 20th 700pm

Saturday August 21st 700pm

Sunday August 22ndth 2pm

The Royal Theatre is located at 111 S. Market Street, Benton, AR 72015. For any questions, or to purchase special seating or handicapped accessible seating please call 501-315-LIVE.

Ticket prices are $12 for Adults, $10 for Seniors aged 60 and above, Military and College students with valid i.d., and $6 for Children 12th grade and below.

For tickets, visit https://theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com/