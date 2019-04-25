Limited Seats Available for CATS at Walton Arts Center

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences around the world, is making a stop May 28-June 2 at Walton Arts Center for eight performances. Limited seats are available.

Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to celebrate and to decide which cat will be reborn.

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory." The original score is by Andrew Lloyd Webber (Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables).

All-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), sound design by Mick Potter, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a CATS for a new generation.

Tickets start at $38 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Patrons also can get reserved parking for $7 when they purchase their show tickets.

Show Times:

Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29 at 7 pm

Thursday, May 30 at 1:30 and 7 pm

Friday, May 31 at 8 pm

Saturday, June 1 at 2 and 8 pm

Sunday, June 2 at 2 pm

Walton Arts Center is Arkansas' largest and busiest performing arts presenter. Each year more than 195,000 people from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and beyond attend more than 400 events at Walton Arts Center, including performances, rehearsals, community gatherings, receptions, weddings and more. Approximately 45,000 students and teachers participate annually in arts learning programs at Walton Arts Center, and almost 200 volunteers donate 21,000 hours of time each year to its operations. Walton Arts Center presents entertainers and artists from around the world including Broadway musicals, renowned dance companies, International Artists, up-and-coming jazz musicians and more. As a non-profit organization, Walton Arts Center enjoys the generous support of public sector funding, corporate sponsorship and private donors who help bring world-class arts experiences to Northwest Arkansas. To learn more about Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





