DISASTER THE MUSICAL Comes to The Royal Theatre

Earthquakes, sharks, and floating casinos, oh my! The Royal Players are proud to present Disaster! The Musical, Directed by Justin A. Pike and Music Direction by Christian Waldron, running August 15th-17th, 22nd-24th at 7:00 and August 18th and 25th at 2:00. Disaster! The Musical is written by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, from a concept created by Seth Rudetsky and Drew Geraci, with additional material by Drew Geraci.

Ticket prices are as follows: General Admission: $15; Seniors aged 60 and above, Members of the Military and College students with valid ID: $12; Students 12th Grade and Below: $6. To buy tickets and find more information about the theatre and the show, visit TheRoyalTheatre.org or call 501-315-5483.

It's 1979 and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost... or at least escape the killer rats.

Featuring a cast of: Zachary Hickman as Chad, Matthew Burns as Scott, Tony Clay as Ted, Adriana Napolitano as Marianne, Jeremy Clay as Tony, Jenny Johnston as Jackie, Beau Goldthorpe as Ben/Lisa, Beth Ross as Sister Mary Downy, Cheryl Troillett as Shirley, Danny Troillett as Maury, Chelsie Troillett Fletcher as Levora Verona. Members of the ensemble include Hillary Bell, Jamie Partain, Amber Thompson, Kennan Smith, Gio Hiblong, and James Linker.

Parental Content warning: Language that may not be appropriate for some children.

There is a strobe warning on this show.

Disaster! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You