Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHICKEN & BISCUITS Opens at T2 This Month

Performances run April 19-May 14.

Apr. 06, 2023  
CHICKEN & BISCUITS Opens at T2 This Month

Chicken & Biscuits, a rollicking family comedy by Douglas Lyons, opens April 19 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville) and runs through May 14. Tickets, from $20-$54, can be purchased by calling (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.

Chicken & Biscuits comes to the T2 stage fresh from its 2021 Broadway debut. Rival sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, are trying to bury their father without killing each other first. When a family secret is revealed at the church altar, decorum flies out the stained glass window. With fast-paced jokes that will have audiences rolling in the aisles-and Grandpa turning over in his grave-this dysfunctional family comedy is even more satisfying than its namesake.

"The one thing I'm really excited about this project is diving into the humanity of these characters," says director Denise Chapman, who last worked at TheatreSquared as the director of Clinnesha D. Sibley's Love Be Like at the 2020 Arkansas New Play Festival.

"Comedy has this wonderful way of allowing us to see deeper into the human condition and find those painful places that we might not normally talk about. But since it's wrapped up in a laugh, we can dive deeper into our shared human experiences in a way that we might be a little more apprehensive about doing in other situations."

The creative team for the production includes actors Kathy Tyree, Michael A Jones, Robert Denzel Edwards, Justin Mackey, Tameka Bob, Jordan Taylor, Candace Jandel Thomas, and Maura Gale. The design team includes Katie An Siegel (stage management), Marie Laster (scenic design), Devario D. Simmons (costume design), Athziri Morales (lighting design) and Cameron M. Griffiths (sound design).

Performances of Chicken & Biscuits are scheduled from April 19 until March 14, with 7:30pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the majestic-yet-intimate West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$54. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full seven-play packages starting at $199, with four play flex packages starting at $128. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts in The Commons Bar/Café and other T2 Restaurant & Hotel Partners.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, with lead support from the Walmart Foundation and the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.




Feature: IMPROV CLASS YIKES! JR. at Red Curtain Theatre with Jeff Ward Photo
Feature: IMPROV CLASS YIKES! JR. at Red Curtain Theatre with Jeff Ward
Theatre education is important to Broadway World, and we get excited when new programs pop up that benefit the community, especially our younger thespians. Red Curtain Theatre, 913 W Oak Street, in Conway, is now in its tenth year of offering various productions that cater to all ages. In companion with the shows, Red Curtain offers various classes for all ages in voice, dance, and theatre, which range from beginners to advanced performers. Broadway World was thrilled to be able to sit in on an Improv class of high school students, which was led by the amazing Jeff Ward.
Review: TED SWINDLEYS HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murrys Dinner Playhouse Photo
Review: TED SWINDLEY'S HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
What did our critic think of TED SWINDLEY'S HONKY TONK ANGELS at Murry's Dinner Playhouse? It wasn't God who made HONKY TONK ANGELS, but Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, has definitely done a great job assembling a cast that is Heavenly. Written by Ted Swindley, this trio of women, along with their band, will charm and delight you from now through April 22, with songs from artists like Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Pam Tillis, and many others. Bring your appetite and follow the girls as they leave their familiar lives behind to chase their dreams in Music City.
Review: VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater Photo
Review: VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater
What did our critic think of VENUS IN FUR at The Weekend Theater?
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas Photo
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas
What did our critic think of STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas?

More Hot Stories For You


CHICKEN & BISCUITS Opens at T2 This MonthCHICKEN & BISCUITS Opens at T2 This Month
April 6, 2023

Chicken & Biscuits, a rollicking family comedy by Douglas Lyons, opens April 19 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville) and runs through May 14.
The Royal Players Presents HELLO, DOLLY! This AprilThe Royal Players Presents HELLO, DOLLY! This April
March 21, 2023

The Royal Players presents the record-setting Broadway hit, Hello, Dolly! Based on the Thornton Wilder play, The Matchmaker, Hello, Dolly! went on to earn over ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score for authors MICHAEL STEWART and JERRY HERMAN. 
Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre to Offer Summer Theatre CampArkansas Shakespeare Theatre to Offer Summer Theatre Camp
March 20, 2023

The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre at the University of Central Arkansas is offering a four-week summer theatre camp for grades 2-12.
Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre to Return For First Full Season Since 2019Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre to Return For First Full Season Since 2019
March 14, 2023

The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre is back for its first full season since 2019. Last year, the company produced a single show, 'Much Ado About Nothing' and had to cancel its 2020 and 2021 season due to COVID.
SIX, COMPANY, and More Set For 2023-24 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series at Walton Arts CenterSIX, COMPANY, and More Set For 2023-24 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series at Walton Arts Center
March 14, 2023

During a live sneak peek event this evening Walton Arts Center announced the 2023-24 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series, featuring six must-see shows.  Learn more about the full lineup here!
share
close sound sound