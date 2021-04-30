BWW Review: DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Cabot High School proves they are all in this together

After a llllooooonnnnnggggggg hiatus from any sort of live entertainment (thanks a lot, COVID!), I finally saw my first musical this year at Cabot High School, and to quote Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, it was "What I've Been Looking For!" The mask mandate was lifted a few weeks before opening night, but Director Courtney Shepard and cast pushed on even during the new normal. "It has definitely been interesting doing theatre in a masked and socially distanced environment," Shepard said. "Before the mask mandate was lifted, we were rehearsing in masks and keeping 6 feet apart. This was very different for the performers but they came to rehearsal every day following the rules and ready to make the best of it." And make the best of it they did. It was noticeable that the cast was happy to be back on stage.

For those of us who were not raised on the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL era, the show is set in-you guessed it-high school, where the student body slowly comes out of their set cliques-brainiacs, jocks, and grunge- to express their individuality and interact with the other groups. Thanks to head basketball jock Troy (Sam Owen) and new nerd girl Gabriella (KoryLynn Jennings), who decide to audition and ultimately win the lead roles against drama favorites Sharpay (Tallin Brown) and her brother Ryan (Carter Kirby) in their school musical, the rest of the students at East High School come together to support their friends going out of their comfort zones to pursue their interest on the stage.

Choreography was a focal point with the show. Though the stage was full of cast members, they still managed to throw in flips and spins and some sort of acrobatics in the background. The basketball number for Getcha Head in the Game was impressive; it was fun to watch them dribble the ball rhythmically and sing at the same time. The big numbers like Stick to the Status Quo and Bop to the Top had a lot going on, but they really seemed to like We're All in This Together the most.

Chemistry between the actors was interesting to watch, but my favorite pair up was between teachers Mrs. Darbus (Alexis Lyons) and Coach Bolton (Caleb Hart). Mrs. Darbus' over the top theatrics mixed well with Coach Bolton's testosterone fueled goals, which led to some rather sticky yet comedic interactions. Their arguments gave a nod to the longtime debate in high schools everywhere about what is more important-the arts or sports. In the end, the characters gave in to each other to acknowledge that both were good. In real life, that is still being debated.

Cabot High School has a big theater department and has no intentions on stopping. "We see Cabot theatre program continuing to grow and expand," Shepard said. "We have over 200 students in the stagecraft program and about 150 in theatre. We are a big department that is like a family." Shepard continued saying that they will "continue to promote excellence in our program, as well as unity among the actors and technicians."

Tickets for the remaining three shows Friday-Sunday, April 30-May 2, 2021, are on sale online only, so click here to pick your seat.