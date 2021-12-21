BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Argenta Community Theatre makes it a family affair

Adapted by Arkansas playwright Judy B. Goss, produced by Vincent Insalaco, and directed by Jamie Stewart, The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main Street, North Little Rock, version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL delighted patrons, as evident to the numerous sold-out shows. After five years of producing this classic, ACT has decided this is the last year (for now) of this adaptation, and I know their fans will be sad to see this tradition go. After all, some actors and families of actors have graced the stage more than once to tell this tale of holiday redemption.

Following a more traditional telling of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge (Eric Harrison), this was a large cast filled with dancing and caroling and a visit by a couple of extra spirits that are often not brought out, The Spirit of Ignorance (Adrien Boles) and The Spirit of Want (Julia Dempsey). The regular line of characters is there: Bob Cratchit (Matthew Maguire) works for Mr. Scrooge, and though Scrooge berates Bob for wanting Christmas Day off, he reluctantly gives it to him. Before the work day of Christmas Eve is over, Scrooge is visited by his nephew Fred (James Stewart) to invite him to his Christmas party; Scrooge, of course, tells him 'No' in multiple ways. Once he is home, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley (Greg Fallon), Spirit of Christmas Past (Chloe Hoofman), Spirit of Christmas Present (also Greg Fallon), and Spirit of Christmas Future (Shaun Hartman). During these visits, the Fezziwigs, Cratchits, and other characters in Scrooge's life all bring this wonderful Christmas tale to life.

The set was amazing. Set Designer Sara Cooke and Set Engineer Jimi Brewi executed a multilevel, multifunctional masterpiece that encompassed the England streets, Scrooge's workplace, Scrooge's home, and other necessary locations that made up this remarkable story. Likewise, the costumes, guided by Costume Designer Shelly Hall, were elaborate, festive and was time-period appropriate. For extra bonus, they threw in some snow that fell from the ceiling. I don't know what those were made of, but I don't recommend eating it.

The Argenta never ceases to bring a wonderful cast to the stage. I appreciate that there were families in this production. Eddie Boles, who played Old Joe and the Lamplighter, was able to share the stage with his two sons Adrien and Eliah. Other family members together were Shaun Hartman and his son Cole Hartman, Zach Roberson as the Undertaker and Aiden Roberson as Peter Cratchit and Young Scrooge, and Jamie, James and Sarah Grace Stewart. Sharing special memories with your family is what the season is all about.

There are three more shows to finish out the ACT's 2021-2022 season. In February, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC will grace the Argenta stage; then OUR TOWN will be in March; and THE WIZARD OF OZ will wrap it up in April/May. For tickets, visit their website at www.argentacommunitytheater.org.

-Thank you to Royce West for the fabulous photography!