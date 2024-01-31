Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Completes Construction of $11.75 Million Stella Boyle Smith Music Center

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) on Tuesday hoisted the final structural beams for its $11.75 million Stella Boyle Smith Music Center in Little Rock's East Village. Scheduled to open this fall, the state-of-the-art, 20,000-square-foot music center will be the first permanent home for ASO in its 58-year history.

Key supporters and community partners were invited to sign one of three construction beams during the topping-out celebration. ASO CEO Christina Littlejohn also announced that the music center's lobby will be named for Irene and Gus Vratsinas, in honor of the couple's longtime generosity of time and resources to sustain ASO, including chairing Opus Ball 11 in 1995.

Gus Vratsinas, a Life Member of the ASO Board of Directors and a key leader in raising funds for the new center, is chairman of the board of Bailey Construction & Consulting LLC of Little Rock, the general contractor for the Stella Boyle Smith Music Center. The Irene and Gus Vratsinas Lobby joins other named areas of the music center: the E. Lee Ronnel Music Academy; the Susie and Charles Morgan Hall, a versatile space for rehearsals and concerts; the Simmons Bank Education Suite; the Pat Becker and Jim Wallis Broadcast Studio; and the Terri and Chuck Erwin Box Office.

“Stella Boyle Smith, E. Lee Ronnel, Susie and Charles Morgan, and Irene and Gus Vratsinas are Arkansas Symphony Orchestra foundational pillars,” Littlejohn said. “Their leadership, guidance and support have been instrumental to our ongoing organizational health and the success that has gotten us to where we are today: on the cusp of opening a world-class center for music right here in Little Rock.”

“Their passion for Little Rock and understanding of the critical role live performances and music education play in building a creative, vibrant city and community are why hundreds of thousands of Arkansans in the past 50 years and the next 50 years can experience the joy and wonder of live symphonic music.”

The music center will be a radically welcoming hub of musical activity for all Arkansans, serving youth and adults of all ages with an array of musical programming. The center will provide access to music education, music performances and music-making to residents from all corners of the state through new spaces and a broadcast and recording studio.

ASO broke ground on the music center on Aug. 10, following years of efforts by community supporters to privately fundraise and identify a suitable location. More than 200 generous donors have contributed to the project, including 48 musicians, raising more than $11 million. Major donors include the Stella Boyle Smith Trust, Susie and Charles Morgan, Gus Vratsinas, Terri and Chuck Erwin, the Windgate Foundation, E. Lee Ronnel, Pat Becker and Jim Wallis, Simmons Bank, the State of Arkansas and members of the ASO Board of Directors. Additional supporters include the orchestra, staff, youth orchestra parents, volunteers and numerous community members.

While ASO performances will still be held at Robinson Center, the Stella Boyle Smith Music Center will provide the opportunity for additional community gatherings and allow ASO to grow its programs.

The Stella Boyle Smith Music Center was designed by WER Architects of Little Rock. To learn more about ASO and the new Stella Boyle Smith Music Center, visit Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.