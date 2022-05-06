Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season Local Auditions

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will hold the 2022/23 Season Local Auditions on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre located at 601 Main St., Little Rock, AR 72201. The holding room is located on the 3rd Floor.



To schedule an appointment, email casting@therep.org and use "2022/23 Season Local Auditions" in the subject line. Appointments will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Actors should prepare a very brief contemporary monologue that showcases humor; and a brief classic or legit music theatre song for Guys & Dolls and/or pop or rock song for Little Shop of Horrors. Actors will be required to bring a headshot, resume, and sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided.



COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Social distancing and masks are required to enter the theatre. Proof of up-to-date vaccination against COVID-19 will be required upon casting.



Performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to attend. The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is interested in ethnic and gender diversity for all roles. All roles will be filled by actors 18 years of age or older.



Seeking local actors for the roles for the following productions:

Laughter on the 23rd Floor



First Rehearsal: 09/06/2022

First Preview: 09/27/2022

Initial Closing: 10/16/2022

Potential Extension Closing: 10/23/2022



Guys & Dolls



First Rehearsal: 11/01/2022

First Preview: 11/29/2022

Initial Closing: December 31, 2022

Potential Extension Closing: 01/08/2023



Little Shop of Horrors

First Rehearsal: 03/07/2023

First Preview: 04/04/2023

Initial Closing: 04/30/2023

Potential Extension Closing: 05/07/2023



Clyde's

First Rehearsal: 05/16/2023

First Preview: 06/06/2023

Closing: 06/25/2023

Actors should visit www.TheRep.org/work-with-us/auditions for a character breakdown list.

ABOUT THE ARKANSAS REPERTORY THEATRE:



A fundamental anchor for the quality of life in Central Arkansas, The Rep creates vibrant and engaging theatrical experiences that are accessible for everyone in our community. With our work, The Rep seeks to make lives more full, more interesting, and more joyful. The Rep's core programming is a year-long season of 5-6 productions, freshly created for our audiences in an intimate, 340-seat theatre in downtown Little Rock. We tell stories that provide entertainment and escape, that help us process the world around us, and that foster a sense of mutual understanding. Unlike most of the ever-present electronic media, the live experiences of The Rep are distinctly theatrical- immersive and shared by the community in a public space outside of individual homes. As the state's most established professional theatre since its founding in 1976, we maintain the highest artistic standards, featuring award-winning artists, both local and from across the country, particularly celebrating artists and works with connections to our community.