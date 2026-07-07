Actors Theatre of Little Rock Announces Season Five: A Fearless Celebration

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Actors Theatre of Little Rock proudly announces its milestone Fifth Anniversary Season, A Fearless Celebration; a year honoring the stories, artists, and community that have shaped the company's first five years while boldly looking toward the future.

Since its founding, Actors Theatre of Little Rock has remained committed to fearless storytelling, immersive theatrical experiences, and producing works that challenge, inspire, and bring people together. Season Five celebrates that mission with an exciting lineup featuring one regional premiere, one Arkansas premiere, immersive theatrical experiences, contemporary musicals, beloved classics, and stories that span generations, cultures, and communities.

Ultimately, celebrating who we are, where we're going, and what we do best!

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE



By William Shakespeare

Featuring Original Music by Patty and the Cakes

February 17 – March 6, 2027

The season begins where Actors Theatre of Little Rock began in Season 0. Returning to the first title ever produced by the company, this immersive reimagining of Shakespeare's beloved comedy invites audiences into a hypnotic adventure where rebellious young lovers, ambitious artists, immoral mischief makers, and magical surprises await around every corner. Featuring original music by local band Patty and the Cakes, this fresh and imaginative production transforms a timeless classic into a spellbound world where anything can happen

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by Philip LaZebnik

April 14 – May 1, 2027

Featuring the Academy Award-winning song "When You Believe" and a Grammy-winning score by Stephen Schwartz, The Prince of Egypt brings one of DreamWorks Animation's most beloved films to the stage in an epic theatrical event. Filled with breathtaking music, stunning spectacle, and a timeless story of faith, family, freedom, and destiny, this beloved musical will make its Little Rock premiere as one of the company's most ambitious productions to date.

Alanis Morissette'S JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Music by Alanis Morissette

Book by Diablo Cody

June 9 – June 26, 2027

Winner of two Tony Awards and a Grammy Award, Jagged Little Pill is one of the defining musicals of the modern era. Powered by the iconic music of Alanis Morissette, this electrifying production making its Arkansas premiere follows a seemingly perfect family navigating love, identity, healing, addiction, and the truths we often hide from those closest to us. Raw, fearless, and deeply human, this groundbreaking musical celebrates resilience, authenticity, and the courage to tell our stories.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

July 7-10, 2027

To celebrate both its twentieth anniversary and Actors Theatre of Little Rock's fifth season, ATLR proudly presents a special limited engagement of Jason Robert Brown's modern masterpiece. Widely regarded as one of the greatest contemporary musical theatre scores ever written, The Last Five Years tells the story of one relationship through two intertwining perspectives in an intimate, unforgettable theatrical experience available for a limited time only.

AKEELAH AND THE BEE

Adapted for the Stage by Cheryl L. West

Based on the Motion Picture Written by Doug Atchison

August 4 – August 21, 2027

An inspiring story that has touched audiences on stage and screen, Akeelah and the Bee celebrates perseverance, community, and believing in yourself. When a young girl discovers an extraordinary gift for words, she embarks on a journey that challenges her to dream beyond her circumstances while inspiring everyone around her to do the same. Filled with heart, humor, and hope, this uplifting play reminds us that greatness can come from anywhere.

SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER

Book, Music & Lyrics by Brian Quijada

September 29 – October 16, 2027

Making its regional premiere, Somewhere Over the Border is inspired by the real-life journey of playwright Brian Quijada's mother from El Salvador to the United States and by The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Blending family history with fantasy, this vibrant new musical follows young Reina on a remarkable journey toward the American dream. Propelled by cumbia, mariachi boleros, American rock, and hip-hop, this unforgettable production is a celebration of hope, resilience, and the determination born of love.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Book by Joseph Stein

Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

December 1 – December 18, 2027

Closing the anniversary season is one of the most beloved musicals ever written. This immersive reimagining of Fiddler on the Roof invites audiences into the heart of Anatevka, where they will experience the joy, humor, heartbreak, and resilience of a community facing an uncertain future. Filled with one of the most iconic scores in musical theatre history, this timeless masterpiece celebrates family, tradition, and the courage to embrace change while honoring the people and stories that shape us.

THE OTHER SEASON

Season Five extends beyond the MainStage with the return of many audience favorites.

Ghoul(ish). Bard @ the Bar, & Little Rock Sings will all make a return! Little Rock Sings returns with Little Rock Sings: The Muppets, a joyful concert celebrating the music of everyone's favorite puppet troupe. The Play Reading Series also continues with David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face, a witty, timely, and Tony Award-winning examination of identity, race, and representation.