Zouk Nightclub Unleashes An Unforgettable December Artist Lineup To Close Out 2023

The Strip’s premier party destination Zouk Nightclub, has announced its electrifying December line up. Located in Resorts World Las Vegas, the acclaimed venue is closing out 2023 with a bang, as the last month of the year is filled with heart-pounding beats and iconic performances from Zouk’s resident artists.

Home to some of the world's elite EDM DJ’s and Hip-Hop artists, Zouk Nightclub is where creativity, immersive performances and unforgettable experiences take center stage. The incredible lineup includes the Official UFC After Party featuring The Kid LAROI for the first time at Zouk Nightclub. Continuing the festivities, the countdown to 2024 will be in full effect as RL Grime, ODESZA, Zedd and Kaskade take over the night and ring in the new year with thundering baselines and exhilarating performances.

Zouk Nightclub is the prime location for a night out like no other. Elevating guests' experiences is the standard at Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk’s artist lineup is sure to create a multitude of thrilling memories as partygoers head into 2024. Zouk Nighclub’s complete December lineup can be found below:

Zouk Nightclub:

Friday, Dec. 1: RL Grime

Saturday, Dec. 2: Zedd

Thursday, Dec. 7: DJ Flight

Friday, Dec. 8: Zedd

Saturday, Dec. 9: Ludacris (NBA Winter Finals)

Thursday, Dec. 14: RoadHouse presented by Dee Jay Silver

Friday, Dec. 15: Kaskade

Saturday, Dec. 16: Official UFC After Party featuring The Kid LAROI

Thursday, Dec. 28: NYE Weekend featuring RL Grime

Friday, Dec. 29: NYE Weekend featuring ODESZA (DJ Set) and special guest Phantoms

Saturday, Dec. 30: NYE Weekend featuring Zedd

Sunday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve featuring Kaskade

For more information on performance dates and to purchase tickets for Zouk Nightclub, please visit zoukgrouplv.com.