Vintage Culture Announces Las Vegas Residency

Hot on the heels of Vintage Culture's sold-out international tour, multiple platinum releases, and chart-topping tracks comes the announcement of his first Las Vegas residency in conjunction with the world-famous Tao Group.



Beginning in March and continuing throughout the summer, Vintage Culture will electrify audiences in Las Vegas with his own unique brand of electronic music. Featuring a DJ set filled with hits such as "Slow Down," "In The Dark," "Free" and his classic remix "Love Tonight", expect an adrenaline-infused rush from the stage straight into the audience.



Regarding the announcement, Vintage Culture states:

"Having a residency in Vegas was always a dream of mine, at this point in my career it is hard to distinguish between dreams and reality anymore. Moments like this make me realize how important it is to endure, persevere and stick to your vision. I feel so blessed by the support I'm receiving around the world."



He adds, "Brazilian fans are known to be one of the most passionate crowds, but every time I discover a new place, I see the beauty that inspires me to go further. Vegas gives me the opportunity to reach new people and a new home to welcome them. I am so excited to begin this journey alongside so many other talented artists with the Tao Group".



Rarely has a DJ/Music Producer captivated an international audience with the intensity of Vintage Culture. Already a household name in his homeland of Brazil, Lukas Ruiz, aka, Vintage Culture rose to international stardom and infatuated audiences worldwide through his songwriting, studio productions, and stage presence. Known for his irresistible melodies combined with driving instrumental rhythms, he has created a mesmerizing style and sound which is instantly recognizable.



Vintage Culture made his debut with the Tao Group in 2021, where he played at Hakkasan and Marquee during his two memorable EDC performances, closing the main stage on the occasion. He is returning to Marquee in March and following this, fans can check his monthly appearances throughout the year. We can count on 12 shows altogether, some of which will include Vintage Culture's own debut label, scenography, and many other surprises along the way.



Tao Group integrates iconic clubs Hakkasan, Omnia, Wet Republic, Marquee in Las Vegas, plus the new Tao Beach Club with a brand new look and elevated experiences inspired by Bali. Not to mention the extensive list of locations on the other continents, like Europe, Asia, and Oceania.