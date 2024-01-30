Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer To Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PST.

Jan. 30, 2024

Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer To Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency

This spring, GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum superstar, actress, producer and entrepreneur, Toni Braxton and the legendary “Original King of Comedy” Cedric the Entertainer will join forces for ‘Love & Laughter,' a one-of-a-kind music and comedy limited engagement at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 

Longtime friends Toni and Cedric will co-headline bringing together their respective worlds live on stage. Fans can expect timeless hits from Toni's vast discography, amplified by her mesmerizing voice, coupled with the kind of brilliant hilarity only a legend like Cedric can provide. Throughout the show, the two icons will captivate the crowd through music, jokes and storytelling – creating the ideal feel-good evening.

Powered by their harmonious chemistry, the dynamic duo shines like never before, proving that love and laughter will forever be all we need. “Comedy and song have been at the heart of the human communal experience since the beginning of time, and we are thrilled to join on stage to bring that experience to the Cosmopolitan. We could all use a little more love and laughter in our lives,” said Cedric the Entertainer and Toni Braxton

‘Love & Laughter,' starring Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer, is scheduled to perform seven shows beginning Saturday, April 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PST. For additional information, visit the official site or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Performance Dates (all shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.)

  • Saturday, April 27
  • Friday, May 10
  • Sunday, May 12
  • Friday, June 28
  • Saturday, June 29
  • Friday, July 12
  • Saturday, July 13

About Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton began singing professionally in the ‘80s with her three sisters as The Braxtons. People first connected with her mesmerizing voice when it was featured on the soundtrack to the 1992 Eddie Murphy box office smash Boomerang. That set the stage for Braxton's 1993 breakthrough with her self-titled debut LaFace album — now eight times platinum. The project also garnered the singer the first three of her seven Grammy Awards.

As a solo artist, she's logged an estimable number of career-defining moments. Between 1996 and 2010, she released six solo albums (Secrets, The Heat, Snowflakes, More Than a Woman, Libra and Pulse) and charted a string of hits (including “You Mean the World to Me,” “You're Makin' Me High” and “I Love Me Some Him”/ “I Don't Want To”) before teaming with Babyface in 2014 for the critically acclaimed duets album that won her a seventh Grammy for Best R&B Album.

The unstoppable baritone vocalist then roared back in 2018 with Sex & Cigarettes—and simultaneously kicked off her silver anniversary in music.Braxton has left her imprint on other notable ventures, in April 2023, she signed an all-encompassing production deal with the Lifetime and A+E network.

The pact extends Braxton's long-running association with Lifetime. She previously starred in three TV films for the network: 2013's Twist of Faith, 2016's Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (adapted from her same-titled, 2014 best-selling memoir) and 2018's Faith Under Fire: the Antoinette Tuff Story.Braxton launched body care line Nude Sugar in 2021. Available exclusively at Ulta Beauty, the line caters to people of color dealing with dryness and other issues. 

About Cedric the Entertainer

Over the course of a career spanning 30 years, actor/comedian Cedric "The Entertainer" has solidified his status as one of the world's premier performers on the stage, in film and on television. Currently starring in and executive producing the CBS Television hit comedy “The Neighborhood,” now entering its sixth season. His noteworthy television credits have landed him multiple NAACP Image Awards and an AFTRA Award of Excellence.

Cedric's versatile film work spans genres: highlighted by his memorable performances in the hit “Barbershop” franchise, starring in and producing “Johnson Family Vacation,” the drama “First Reformed,” and “The Original Kings of Comedy” concert film. And his signature baritone voice has been heard in such animated hits as Disney's “Madagascar” and “Planes” franchises, “Ice Age 2” and “Dr. Dolittle 2” among many others.

Most recently he published his debut novel “Flipping Boxcars” through HarperCollins/Amistad Press.In July 2018, the actor and comedian was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Just months later, in December 2018, Cedric's hometown of St Louis, Missouri named a street in his honor, Cedric the Entertainer Way, in recognition of his far-reaching career achievements and dedicated philanthropy through his Cedric the Entertainer/Kyles Family Charitable Foundation.

About The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a unique luxury resort and casino that offers a decidedly different perspective. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan's distinct vertical multi-tower design features more than 3,000 guestrooms with residential living spaces, private terraces and breathtaking views of the city skyline.

Luxury amenities include a premier lineup of world-class culinary experiences; an intriguing mix of bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues; 100,000-square-foot-casino; award-winning spa, salon and fitness center; unrivaled pool district and an eclectic line-up of hand-selected boutiques. 




