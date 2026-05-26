Tom Jones Returning to Las Vegas for Three Performances in October

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International music icon Tom Jones will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this fall with three performances of his “Tom Jones: Come Gather Round Tour” in Oct. 2026. Following multiple sold-out runs at the intimate venue, Jones will once again take the stage on Oct. 21, 23, and 24, 2026. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public on Friday, May 29, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT here.

With a career spanning more than six decades and more than 100 million records sold, Jones' chart-topping hits include “It’s Not Unusual,” “Kiss,” “Delilah” and “What’s New Pussycat.” Now at the age of 85, he has continued to earn strong reviews for his recent Ethan Johns-produced albums“Surrounded By Time,” “Long Lost Suitcase,” “Spirit In The Room,” and “Praise & Blame."

An influential and enduring entertainer, Jones' sound has crossed musical genres, from pop and rock to soul and blues. He has worked with dozens of collaborators over the years, ranging from Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin to Van Morrison, Dolly Parton, and Ed SHeeran, among others.

His accolades include a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award and a Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has also acted in films such as Tim Burton's "Mars Attacks" and "Playhouse Presents: King of The Teds" for Sky Arts.

Jones has also served as a long-standing coach on The Voice UK and a contributor at a variety of events and broadcasts, such as the 25th Anniversary of MusiCares (honouring Bob Dylan) and the 57th Grammy Awards, as well as many others for charitable causes.

Photo Courtesy: AEG Presents Las Vegas / Tom Jones

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