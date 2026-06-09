HASAN HATES RONNY | RONNY HATES HASAN Tour to Make Wynn Las Vegas Debut

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Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng are bringing their “Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan” tour to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this Labor Day Weekend for their venue debut, with back-to-back performances on Saturday, September 5, 2026, and Sunday, September 6, 2026. Tickets for both performances go on sale to the public on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT.

During a time when many believe open dialogue is the key to bridging division, Minhaj and Chieng have a different approach. In “Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan,” the two comedians go head-to-head in a fast-paced comedy showdown tackling America's most debated topics, including politics, war, the economy, immigration, infrastructure, food, dating, and family values.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: September 5-6, 2026; both shows at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, June 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT

Points of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com, hasanhatesronny.com, and ronnyhateshasan.com

Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian best known for his breakout Netflix special “Homecoming King” and his critically acclaimed, political satire show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” for Netflix, which won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor.

Ronny Chieng is an Emmy Award–winning stand-up comedian, actor, and host on “The Daily Show.” He starred in “Crazy Rich Asians,” Marvel's “Shang-Chi,” and “The Legend of the Ten Rings,” and has three stand-up comedy specials on Netflix, including the recently released “Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It,” which was named the New York Times 2024 Comedy Special of the Year.

For more information about upcoming performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

ABOUT Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian best known for his breakout Netflix special HOMECOMING KING and his critically acclaimed, political satire show PATRIOT ACT WITH Hasan Minhaj for Netflix, which won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor. His second one-hour comedy special, THE KING'S JESTER, premiered on Netflix in 2022. In October 2024, Hasan released his third comedy special on Netflix, titled OFF WITH HIS HEAD.

Hasan is the co-founder and chief executive officer of 186K Films that produced the upcoming Netflix feature BEST OF THE BEST that will be released globally on September 18, 2026. The film is directed by Lena Khan and stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia. Hasan co-wrote the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam and stars in the film. Past film credits include Disney's TRON: ARES, Sony's IT ENDS WITH US and NEON's comedy BABES, directed by Pamela Adlon, with Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau. He was a senior correspondent at Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW WITH Jon Stewart and headlined the 2017 WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER.

On Hasan's ongoing digital series and podcast, Hasan Minhaj DOESN'T KNOW, he sits down with the biggest names in politics, culture, and tech with questions that are as thought-provoking as they are absurd. In the debut episode, Hasan spoke with Senator Elizabeth Warren, and has since welcomed John M. Chu, Prince Harry, JJ Redick, Method Man, Bernie Sanders, and Stacey Abrams, among many others.

ABOUT RONNY CHIENG

Ronny Chieng is an Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and correspondent on The Daily Show. In addition to his work on the series, he has released three acclaimed stand-up specials for Netflix—Asian Comedian Destroys America!, Speakeasy, and the recently released Love To Hate It.

As an actor, Chieng has appeared in films including Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and M3GAN. His television work includes roles in Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Young Rock, and Interior Chinatown, and he currently stars in the Peacock series The Miniature Wife.

Born in Malaysia and raised in Singapore and New Hampshire, Chieng graduated from the University of Melbourne with degrees in law and commerce before beginning his comedy career in Australia. He moved to New York in 2015 after joining The Daily Show.

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