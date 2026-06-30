Feature: GIPSY LAS VEGAS PRESENTS REIMAGINED DRAG ULTRA BRUNCH

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Brunch in Las Vegas has always been about more than just food, and Gipsy Las Vegas is proving that once again with the debut of its refreshed Drag Ultra Brunch. The long-running weekend favorite has been completely reimagined with an all-new production, a rotating cast of acclaimed drag performers, expanded guest experiences, and the high-energy entertainment that has made it one of the city's signature daytime events.

Presented every Saturday and Sunday, Drag Ultra Brunch transforms Gipsy into a theatrical celebration where dazzling performances, audience participation, and classic Las Vegas showmanship take center stage. Featuring hometown favorites alongside nationally recognized queens from RuPaul's Drag Race and Dragula, no two brunches are ever exactly alike. Guests are encouraged to become part of the show, making each visit unique and memorable.

"The Drag Ultra Brunch will never be the same performance," said Drag Ultra Brunch Manager Chelsea Dalley-Wright. "We mixed up the talent and upped our game to create a memorable experience."

High-energy choreography, jaw-dropping flips, acrobatics, comedy, and glamorous costumes keep audiences engaged throughout the production. The queens don't simply perform on stage—they become part of the crowd, dancing through the venue and encouraging guests to join the celebration.

Photo by TriniJay Media

One of the brunch's most popular traditions comes when guests celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, divorces, or other milestones are invited onto the stage to become part of the show, creating memorable moments that often become the highlight of the afternoon.

Before the show begins and throughout the performances, guests enjoy a bottomless brunch buffet featuring breakfast favorites paired with a selection of brunch cocktails, including bottomless mimosas. After the curtain call, audiences are invited to meet the performers for photos and personal interactions, creating meaningful moments that guests will cherish long after the event ends.

"Gipsy and Piranha are part of the same family, so we have access to the best drag entertainers across the country," Dalley-Wright said. "I've been producing and managing drag shows, specifically drag brunches, in California and Las Vegas for about 15 years. I really understand what our audiences want to see and experience. I made sure that this brunch brought everything to the stage."

Located at 4605 Paradise Road in the heart of Las Vegas' Historic Fruit Loop, Gipsy has served the LGBTQ+ community for more than four decades. The venue offers accessible facilities, a welcoming atmosphere, and modern amenities like a 50-foot LED screen, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, and a menu featuring sushi creations alongside handcrafted cocktails, ensuring a comfortable experience for all guests.

The venue combines its rich history with modern production capabilities, including a 50-foot LED screen, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, and a menu featuring sushi creations alongside handcrafted cocktails.

Discounted tickets are available to residents with a valid Nevada ID. Doors open at noon, and the show begins at 1 p.m. Each ticket includes entry, access to the brunch buffet, and bottomless mimosas. Parking is complimentary. Tickets and additional information are available at gipsylasvegas.com. For more details, follow @gipsylasvegas on social media.