The Iconic Sand Dollar Lounge Announces Pizza Pop-Ups For A Good Cause At Miracle On Spring Mountain

The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the return of their annual Miracle on Spring Mountain Pizza Pop-Ups for a good cause. Held Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. throughout December, prominent local chefs will take over The Sand Dollar Lounge's pizza kitchen to craft their original pizza recipes, created specifically for Miracle on Spring Mountain.

Proceeds from ALL pizzas sold throughout the Miracle Pizza Pop-Ups will be donated to the Inspiring Children Foundation, which helps youth and families from a variety of socio-economic backgrounds rise above their challenges and struggles in life: To heal, grow and become their best selves.



MIRACLE PIZZA POP-UP MENUS INCLUDE:

All Miracle Pop-Ups begin at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, December 4, 2023 – Bruce Kalman (Head Smoke/Founder, Soul Belly) Jigglymeat Supreme with burnt ends, Smoked Scamorza, Pickled Onions, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, and Mike's Hot Honey. Walking In A Winter Wonderland with Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Guanciale, and Parmesan Rosemary Panna.



Wednesday, December 6 – Nico Costagliola (Executive Chef, Guy Savoy) Padam Padam – Pissaladière on a Focaccia Loaf with a 50/50 split of Caramelized Onion, Niçoise Olives, and Anchovy on one half and Gratin Zucchini, Eggplant, Tomato, and Herb de Provence on the second half. High Tone - Tartiflette with Lardon, Caramelized Onion, Fingerling Potato, and Reblochon Cheese.



Monday, December 11 – Steven Buckley (Sous Chef, Momofuku) Can You Feel Me with Togarashi Stuffed Crust, Roasted Longganisa, Black Tea Tomato Sauce, Sous Vide Egg Yolk, Crispy Leeks, and Basil. Underneath The Tree with Mushrooms outsourced from local providers, Miso Crema, Parsley Oil, Garlic, and Rice Pearls.



Wednesday, December 13 – Alec Paki (Chef, Sparrow & Wolf) Christmas In the Sand with Melted Leek, Guanciale, Clam, Parmigiano, and Sauce Mornay served on Naan Bread. Hawai'i '78 with Kalua Pig, Calabrian Pineapple, and Mozzarella served on Naan Bread. Burning Down the House with Wisconsin Brick Cheese with Cup'n'Char Pepperoni.



Sunday, December 17 – Chris Decker (Truly Pizza, Member of the US Pizza Team/World Pizza Champions) Sunday Service with Traditional Sunday Gravy, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, and Porcini Breadcrumbs. Almost Famous with Sesame Seed Crust, California Tomato Sauce, Garlic Confit, Sicilian Oregano, Sea Salt, and Stracciatella. Trust Me – A Vegetarian Forward surprise.



Wednesday, December 20 – Justin Ford (Executive Chef and Owner, Yukon Pizza) Full Send with Winter Squash, Smoked Scamorza, Biscotti Crumble, Brown Butter Drizzle, and Fried Sage Hot Honey. Playuurs Only with Short Rib, Potato au Gratin, Gruyere Cheese, Chives and Demi Glacé.





Returning for its fourth year at The Sand Dollar Lounge at 3355 Spring Mountain Rd, Miracle on Spring Mountain will once again transform the iconic venue into a Winter Wonderland. A fully immersive, nostalgic holiday experience, complete with themed cocktails, nightly entertainment, pizza pop-ups with celebrated local chefs, festive cocktails, and nearly $100,000 in over-the-top holiday decorations that would put the Griswolds to shame, Miracle on Spring Mountain will bring the holiday cheer Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2023.



The Sand Dollar Lounge is located at 3355 Spring Mountain Rd, Ste 30, Las Vegas, NV 89102. Hours of operation for Miracle on Spring Mountain are Monday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. For more information on The Sand Dollar Lounge and Miracle on Spring Mountain, please visit TheSandDollarLV.com or miracleonspringmountain.com.



Originally opened as a blues bar in 1976, The Sand Dollar quickly became a draw for iconic musicians including Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and even Mick Jagger over its first 30 years. Hit by hard times, The Sand Dollar closed its doors in 2013, but its spirit would not let it rest and within two years the Chinatown-adjacent bar was purchased and reignited by hospitality veterans Anthony Jamison and Nathan Grates. Honoring the tradition and history of the iconic Las Vegas venue, The Sand Dollar Lounge has reclaimed its beloved spot as a premier live music venue with free entertainment nightly, adding rotating craft beer selections, an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal craft cocktails by some of the city's best bartenders, an amazing pizza kitchen, and table-top gaming in a smoke-free environment. In 2022, the iconic blues bar opened its second location in Las Vegas, located at The Plaza Hotel & Casino.