The Hit-Filled HAPPY TOGETHER Tour Returns to The Smith Center, July 20

Highly successful, hit-filled summer package The “Happy Together” Tour returns to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for one night only, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The 14-year touring sensation from Danny Zelisko Presents plays like a jukebox loaded with chart-topping hits from the '60s and '70s – more than 60 Billboard Top 40 smashes in all. This summer's version will stack up The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues and The Cowsills on one stage during the same night.

Leading the way will be The Turtles, who will act as musical hosts for the evening. The band is known for its harmony-heavy California pop sound, showcased on such hits as “Elenore,” “She'd Rather Be With Me,” “It Ain't Me Babe,” “You Showed Me” and, of course, “Happy Together,” from which the tour gets its name. Ron Dante will join the group's lineup, adding his own hits “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy” to the mix.

Jay and the Americans reached musical heights from 1962 to 1971, charting with Billboard hits like “She Cried,” “Only in America,” “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia” and “This Magic Moment.”

The Association enjoyed significant '60s success with No. 1 hits “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary,” radio staples to this day.

One of the original signings to The Beatles' Apple Records label, Badfinger had its first hit with the Paul McCartney-penned “Come and Get It,” which reached No. 7 in the U.S. and was followed by Top 20 singles “No Matter What,” “Day After Day” (produced by George Harrison) and “Baby Blue.” Longtime guitarist Joey Molland continues to uphold the band's legacy onstage.

The Vogues, known for their soaring, harmony-driven pop sound, sent singles like “Five O'Clock World,” “You're the One,” “My Special Angel” and “Turn Around, Look at Me” up the charts during the '60s.

Rounding out the bill will be The Cowsills, the harmonious family band that scored success with songs like “Hair,” “Indian Lake” and “The Rain, The Park & Other Things.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.