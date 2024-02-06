The Hit-Filled HAPPY TOGETHER Tour Returns to The Smith Center, July 20

Featuring The Turtles, Jay and The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 2 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer To Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency Photo 3 Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer To Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency
Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM Photo 4 Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

The Hit-Filled HAPPY TOGETHER Tour Returns to The Smith Center, July 20

Highly successful, hit-filled summer package The “Happy Together” Tour returns to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for one night only, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The 14-year touring sensation from Danny Zelisko Presents plays like a jukebox loaded with chart-topping hits from the '60s and '70s – more than 60 Billboard Top 40 smashes in all. This summer's version will stack up The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues and The Cowsills on one stage during the same night.

Leading the way will be The Turtles, who will act as musical hosts for the evening. The band is known for its harmony-heavy California pop sound, showcased on such hits as “Elenore,” “She'd Rather Be With Me,” “It Ain't Me Babe,” “You Showed Me” and, of course, “Happy Together,” from which the tour gets its name. Ron Dante will join the group's lineup, adding his own hits “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy” to the mix.

Jay and the Americans reached musical heights from 1962 to 1971, charting with Billboard hits like “She Cried,” “Only in America,” “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia” and “This Magic Moment.”

The Association enjoyed significant '60s success with No. 1 hits “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary,” radio staples to this day.

One of the original signings to The Beatles' Apple Records label, Badfinger had its first hit with the Paul McCartney-penned “Come and Get It,” which reached No. 7 in the U.S. and was followed by Top 20 singles “No Matter What,” “Day After Day” (produced by George Harrison) and “Baby Blue.” Longtime guitarist Joey Molland continues to uphold the band's legacy onstage.

The Vogues, known for their soaring, harmony-driven pop sound, sent singles like “Five O'Clock World,” “You're the One,” “My Special Angel” and “Turn Around, Look at Me” up the charts during the '60s.

Rounding out the bill will be The Cowsills, the harmonious family band that scored success with songs like “Hair,” “Indian Lake” and “The Rain, The Park & Other Things.”

Tickets

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts HOW NICE OF YOU TO ASK March 20 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts HOW NICE OF YOU TO ASK March 20

Open-Door Playhouse presents 'How Nice of You to Ask,' a podcast play debuting on March 20, 2024. Join a young sex researcher as he conducts interviews with older individuals, uncovering surprising and unnerving answers.

2
Mariah Carey Announces Las Vegas Residency: How to Get Tickets Photo
Mariah Carey Announces Las Vegas Residency: How to Get Tickets

Mariah Carey announces an exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Park MGM from April 12 - 27, 2024. In celebration of the anniversary of Mariah's iconic album, The Emancipation of Mimi, one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, the Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled career.

3
Additional 6 Dates Announced For Dead & Company at the Sphere Photo
Additional 6 Dates Announced For Dead & Company at the Sphere

The Sphere residency will feature never-before-seen visual storytelling from Dead & Company, providing fans with the ultimate connection to the music through these innovative and immersive shows.  Each weekend's three performances will feature a unique setlist.

4
Sphere and NFL Collaborate on Custom Super Bowl Content For The Exosphere Created Exclusiv Photo
Sphere and NFL Collaborate on Custom Super Bowl Content For The Exosphere Created Exclusively By Sphere Studios

Sphere and NFL have partnered to create custom Super Bowl content for the Exosphere. Read more about the collaboration between Sphere Studios and the NFL here!

More Hot Stories For You

Voctave Will Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center in MarchVoctave Will Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center in March
February First Friday Celebrates Dreams in Downtown Las VegasFebruary First Friday Celebrates Dreams in Downtown Las Vegas
Cirque du Soleil to Offer Exclusive Deep Dive Into O With VIP Treatment & MoreCirque du Soleil to Offer Exclusive Deep Dive Into O With VIP Treatment & More
M Resort Celebrates Lunar New Year, The Year of the DragonM Resort Celebrates Lunar New Year, The Year of the Dragon

Videos

Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
John Hilder in Las Vegas John Hilder
Ray's Comedy World (2/26-2/26)
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies in Las Vegas Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies
Open-Door Playhouse (2/28-3/28)
Whitesville in Las Vegas Whitesville
Open-Door Playhouse (2/13-3/15)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Kris Shaw in Las Vegas Kris Shaw
Ray's Comedy World (4/22-4/22)
Stoner Rob in Las Vegas Stoner Rob
Ray's Comedy World (4/01-4/01)
Stoner Rob in Las Vegas Stoner Rob
Ray's Comedy World (4/01-4/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You