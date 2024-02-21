Taylor Tomlinson Returns to Wynn Las Vegas in April

Following her debut sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in April 2022, comedy’s rising star Taylor Tomlinson will make her return to the venue with Taylor Tomlinson: Live in Vegas. Tomlinson returns with back-to-back performances on Friday, April 19, 2024, and Saturday, April 20, 2024, as well as Friday, June 7, 2024, and Saturday, June 8, 2024. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information

Show Dates: April 19-20, 2024, & June 7-8, 2024; all shows at 7:30 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Tickets starting at $49.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Encore Theater is the ideal venue to experience Tomlinson, whom Mashable calls "whip-smart and spectacularly cynical." Her return is on the heels of her latest Netflix special, Have It All, which premiered earlier this month to much acclaim. Tomlinson is also late night’s newest (and youngest) host after the delightfully off-the-rails debut of After Midnight on CBS. Now, fans will once again have the unique experience of watching Tomlinson in an intimate setting at Encore Theater, with just 1,480 seats and incomparable proximity to the beloved comedian.

For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Taylor Tomlinson / AEG Presents