TALK SHOW to Make North American Premiere at A Public Fit

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A Public Fit Theatre Company (APf) will present the first mainstage show of its 13th season with the North American premiere of Alistair McDowall's Talk Show, a darkly comic family drama where three generations of lonely men struggle to communicate, confront their disappointments, and find connection in lives that seem to be going nowhere.

The show opens October 23rd and runs for 4 weeks through November 16th at the SST Studio Theatre, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd. Ticket prices are $45 for General Admission with special pricing available for Students, Seniors and active Military personnel.

'I'm fascinated by McDowall's ability to build a complete world,' says Jake Staley who, along with Breon Jenay, directs the show. 'There's something cathartic about watching people try to help each other, having the best of intentions, yet fail to connect.'

'Especially when those people are your heroes,' adds Jenay. 'What happens when they prove to not be as infallible as we once believed?'

Set in an economically depressed town in North East England, Talk Show tells the story of Sam, a young man hosting a daily internet talk show from his basement. When a missing uncle unexpectedly returns, the fragile peace between three generations of men each struggling to keep the peace is challenged in a household where personal communication has given way to technology and circumstance.

'It's also surprisingly funny,' says Staley, 'This is a family that hasn't lost their sense of humor, even in the face of tough times.' Talk Show features the talents of Augustin Ballesteros, TIMOTHY CUMMINGS, Austin Parrales, Ryan Ruckman and Wilam Tarris.

'And they really feel like a family,' says Jenay. 'I fall in love with all of them each and every night!'

Immediately following each performance, audiences are invited to join the cast and production

staff in a moderated discussion of the themes and discoveries presented in the play. This APf

hallmark - The Buzz - ensures that the conversations surrounding captivating theatre are shared

by the community. The Buzz is an expression of A Public Fit's ongoing commitment to engage

audiences well-beyond the limits of the stage. 'McDowall's use of imagery and literature,' says

Staley, 'Guarantees we'll have a lot to discuss!'

APf offers a seven-show season consisting of four staged readings and three mainstage productions. APf's upcoming shows for the 2026-27 season are: Cloud Tectonics by Jose Rivera; Liberation by Bess Wohll; The Thin Place by Lucas Hnath; Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector and Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett.

For more information regarding A Public Fit Theatre Company including upcoming performances and ticketing please visit us at www.apublicfit.org.

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