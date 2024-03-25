Singer-Songwriter Bruce Cockburn To Play Intimate Show at Myron's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Cockburn, whose honors include 13 Canadian JUNO awards and induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, will play an intimate show inside Myron's at The Smith Center on April 25.

Tickets for the concert by Danny Zelisko Presents, which will feature selections from Cockburn's stellar catalog – including late-career highlight O Sun O Moon – are on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com.

Cockburn's remarkable music career, which stretches back to the early 1970s, has seen him embrace folk, jazz, rock and worldbeat styles while earning high praise as a prolific, inspired songwriter and accomplished guitarist. He remains deeply respected for his activism and humanist song lyrics that deftly capture the joy, pain, fear and faith of the human experience in song.

Cockburn has 22 gold and platinum albums to his credit, including 1993's six-times-platinum-certified holiday classic Christmas. Of 1979's Dancing in the Dragon's Jaws, which helped Cockburn break out beyond Canada's borders, AllMusic.com wrote, “This album is … beautiful and searching, with his acoustic guitar once again at the forefront; his intricate, yet melodic patterns the perfect backdrop for his poetic ruminations on spirituality and nature.”

Cockburn's most-recent album, 2023's O Sun O Moon, has generated worldwide acclaim and radio airplay. It finds Cockburn working with close friend Colin Linden as producer (and doubling on guitar), along with longtime cohorts Janice Powers on keyboards and Gary Craig on drums, plus bassist Viktor Krauss, drummer Chris Brown, accordionist Jeff Taylor, violinist Jenny Scheinman and multi-instrumentalist Jim Hoke. Guest vocalists include Shawn Colvin, Buddy Miller, Allison Russell, Sarah Jarosz and Ann and Regina McCrary, daughters of gospel great Rev. Samuel McCrary.

Tickets and More Information

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.