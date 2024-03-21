Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum to Celebrate National Poetry Month with Creative Writing Workshops

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will commemorate National Poetry Month by hosting creative writing workshops led by emerging poet and arts administrator, JM Huck, each Sunday in April.

“Body as Muse” will be a month-long collection of 90-minute workshops for beginners or established writers looking for a new writing experience. Poet JM Huck will lead participants in a tour of Abbey's artworks based on the human figure, then provide examples and support for students to write their own poems or stories about the body. Participants are encouraged to explore the museum and outdoor sculpture garden further after the workshop.

Morning sessions will cover themes of exuberance and will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 and 21. Afternoon sessions will cover topics of ability and disability in the body and will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 and 28.

