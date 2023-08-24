Photos: Inside Lady Gaga's Rehearsals For Las Vegas Jazz Residency Return

Lady Gaga took her Instagram followers inside rehearsals for her upcoming return to Las Vegas with new Jazz & Piano performances.

Last month, Gaga announced that she would be returning to Vegas in September for the first time since 2021 to perform 12 shows before wrapping up the on October 5. The shows will mark Lady Gaga's first Jazz performances since the passing of Tony Bennett.

The "Jazz & Piano" shows feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

Originally in 2019, Lady Gaga announced four exclusive "Jazz & Piano" evenings as part of her Las Vegas residency, but due to overwhelming demand, she decided to make them a permanent part of her Las Vegas performance schedule.

Lady Gaga performs recent tracks from her latest jazz album, "Love For Sale," her final collaborative work with the late Tony Bennett that celebrates Cole Porter's songbook.

Lady Gaga took her Little Monsters behind the scenes of her rehearsals for the upcoming performances, first sharing a selfie from her car on the way to the rehearsal studio.

The "Born This Way" singer went on to tease that she will be performing "The Best Is Yet to Come," a Tony Bennett classic that she has yet to perform in person. The rehearsals photos also feature her long-time band member and trumpeteer, Brian Newman.

Lady Gaga closed out the posts by sharing some shots from after rehearsal, wearing a hat that she typically ends her jazz shows in while she sings "New York, New York."

Gaga's frequent makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, teased that audiences may be in for some new looks, commenting on the post that she "can’t wait to create!"

For more information on Lady Gaga's Las Vegas performance schedule and how to get tickets, click here.

