Photos: Inside Lady Gaga's Rehearsals For Las Vegas Jazz Residency Return

The shows will mark Lady Gaga's first Jazz performances since the passing of Tony Bennett.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Lady Gaga took her Instagram followers inside rehearsals for her upcoming return to Las Vegas with new Jazz & Piano performances.

Last month, Gaga announced that she would be returning to Vegas in September for the first time since 2021 to perform 12 shows before wrapping up the on October 5. The shows will mark Lady Gaga's first Jazz performances since the passing of Tony Bennett. 

The "Jazz & Piano" shows feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

Originally in 2019, Lady Gaga announced four exclusive "Jazz & Piano" evenings as part of her Las Vegas residency, but due to overwhelming demand, she decided to make them a permanent part of her Las Vegas performance schedule. 

Lady Gaga performs recent tracks from her latest jazz album, "Love For Sale," her final collaborative work with the late Tony Bennett that celebrates Cole Porter's songbook.

Lady Gaga took her Little Monsters behind the scenes of her rehearsals for the upcoming performances, first sharing a selfie from her car on the way to the rehearsal studio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The "Born This Way" singer went on to tease that she will be performing "The Best Is Yet to Come," a Tony Bennett classic that she has yet to perform in person. The rehearsals photos also feature her long-time band member and trumpeteer, Brian Newman.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lady Gaga closed out the posts by sharing some shots from after rehearsal, wearing a hat that she typically ends her jazz shows in while she sings "New York, New York." 

Gaga's frequent makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, teased that audiences may be in for some new looks, commenting on the post that she "can’t wait to create!"

For more information on Lady Gaga's Las Vegas performance schedule and how to get tickets, click here.

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. Gaga is one of the biggest living forces in social media with more than 59 million likes on Facebook, over 72 million followers on Twitter and more than 31 million followers on Instagram.

Her fifth studio album, Joanne, was released in October 2016 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her fourth consecutive No. 1 album - the first female to do so in the last seven years.

Lady Gaga has also seen incredible touring success with Live Nation producing and promoting all of her tours since The Monster Ball tour (2009-2011), which was the highest-grossing tour for a debut artist in history.

Since then, she's also entertained fans with her Born This Way Ball tour (2012-2013); the 2014 ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball tour; her 2015 tour collaboration with Tony Bennett; as well as her most recent JOANNE WORLD TOUR which wrapped earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos




