Open-Door Playhouse to Release New Audio Play THE UNFIXED in October

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Open-Door Playhouse will continue its presentation of short plays in podcast form with The Unfixed, a new audio drama beginning October 28.

Written by Donald Loftus, the play follows a young man who is frozen in 2026 and awakens more than a century later expecting to find a cure for cancer. Instead, he discovers a world transformed by artificial intelligence, where humanity has achieved immortality but may have sacrificed its future.

As the last “unfixed” human on Earth, Wendell Benjamin must confront a question no one else can answer: What does it mean to save humanity?

Chriselle Almeida directs a cast featuring Mayank Saxena as Wendell, Gloria Tsai as Caretaker 7 and Omari Williams as The Voice.

New York-based playwright Loftus worked as an executive in the fashion and fragrance industries for several decades before becoming a full-time writer. His plays include The Office Complex, The Archway, Driftwood, The Springvale Armadillo, Unbridled Fear and When the World Falls in Love.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse produces audio theater in the tradition of the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The company launched September 15, 2020, providing playwrights, actors and directors with a creative outlet during the pandemic shutdown. It has since presented short and one-act plays by writers from across the United States and internationally.

Open-Door Playhouse received a 2021 Communicator Award for Custody, while What’s Prison Like was nominated for a 2023 Webby Award in the Crime & Justice category. Armstrong received the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

Armstrong produces the company’s plays, with David Peters serving as sound engineer. Sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, with music from Karaoke Version. Productions are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, California.

Open-Door Playhouse offers its audio plays without a paywall. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and accepts tax-deductible donations supporting its productions and presentations of work by new and emerging playwrights.

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