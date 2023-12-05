Open-Door Playhouse to Debut RIGHT DOWN SANTA CLAUS LANE in December

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play Right Down Santa Claus Lane will debut on December 13, 2023 online at Click Here

Jeff McKnight, a ruthless corporate executive, discovers that firing the employees of his recently acquired company is not so easy as their Christmas spirit is way more 'real' than even his grinch-heart can handle.

Ann Noble is both playwright and director of Right Down Santa Claus Lane. Ann is an award-winning playwright/new media writer, actor, solo performer, director, arts educator, private acting coach and jail chaplain. Her work has been produced all over the country and the world, and she has performed/directed in Chicago, NYC, D.C., Edinburgh, Sydney, and extensively in SoCal; theatrical credits here include work with: South Coast Rep, ICT of Long Beach, EST of Santa Barbara, Malibu Playhouse, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Antaeus (company member), Vs., Moving Arts, LA's LBGT Center, Echo (company member), The Victory, Inkwell, The Road, Rogue Machine (company member), Boston Court, Warriors For Peace, LifeChild Prods, Two Heads Are Better Prods, LA's Holocaust Museum, Museum of Tolerance, YWCA and Homeboy Industries. IG: @sparksjacks and more info about her work with the incarcerated at prismjustice.org

Ms. Noble's cast for Right Down Santa Claus Lane includes Kim Hlavac, Michael Perlmutter, Deidra Edwards, Rob Banks, and Rob Nagle.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

Photo: Playwright/director Ann Noble.