Open-Door Playhouse to Debut BEAUTIFUL, BEAUTIFUL CLEOPATRA Online

This is a comedy about power that takes a few sharp jabs at history.

Feb. 08, 2024

Open-Door Playhouse is continuing to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play Beautiful, Beautiful Cleopatra will debut on April 3, 2024 online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291167®id=22&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopendoorplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Two priestesses are debating the beauty of Cleopatra outsider her chambers.

The discussion ends up being about far more than beauty as the older priestess tries to convince the younger one that sometimes beauty should stay in the eye of the beholder.

Yuniy Zhu directs Goreti da Silva as Akila and Monique Gonsalves as Anat.

Kevin B is the playwright. His most recent play, The Jelly Bean, was a selection at the Pittsburgh New Works Festival. His other plays include American Strippers, Does It Rain on Mars?,, James Franco and Me: An Unauthorized Satire, Kill the Virgin, The Italian Wife, We Ride at Dawn or Whenever, and more. He is also an actor, director and producer.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291167®id=22&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopendoorplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




