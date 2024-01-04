Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WILL'S DRAMATURG This Month

The play will debut on January 31, 2024 online.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play Will's Dramaturg will debut on January 31, 2024 online at Click Here

A theatre pro offers advice to young Will Shakespeare.

Will's Dramaturg stars Jeffrey S.S. Johnson and Andrew Elvis Miller. Kim Hlavac directs.

Rich Rubin is the playwright. Based in Portland, Oregon, he is a member of the Dramatists Guild and is the recipient of six playwriting awards. His full-length plays include Caesar's Blood, Costa Rehab, Cottonwood in the Flood, Marilyn/MISFITS/Miller, One Weekend in October, September Twelfth, and many more.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org




