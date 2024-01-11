Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28

Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies is the true story of Kabin Thomas, a musician and, for eleven years, a Professor of Music at the University of Arkansas.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London Photo 2 World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London
Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18 Photo 3 Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18
Kygo & Chainsmokers to Headline Sports Illustrated Party in Vegas on Super Bowl Weekend Photo 4 Kygo & Chainsmokers to Headline Sports Illustrated Party in Vegas

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts BEETHOVEN AND MISFORTUNE COOKIES On February 28

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present plays in podcast form. As one of its shows for Black History Month, it is spotlighting and rereleasing one of its earliest podcast plays, Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies, beginning February 28 online at Click Here

Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies is the true story of Kabin Thomas, a musician and, for eleven years, a Professor of Music at the University of Arkansas. The show begins with Thomas teaching a lesson about the struggles of Beethoven, the composer of mixed European and Moorish ancestry who coped with hearing loss in his later years and creating his Ninth Symphony while deaf.

Thomas later runs into trouble with the university authorities subsequent to his teaching a lesson about Abel Meeropol and his song made famous by Billie Holiday, Strange Fruit, about the lynching of Blacks in the Deep South. Thomas accompanies the lesson with a famous photograph of lynching victims.

Relieved of his teaching position, Thomas subsequently comes to Hollywood and is cast on a reality TV show. Becoming aware of his father's early demise related to mental illness, Thomas must overcome his own personal inner demons if he is to survive and attain any lasting measure of happiness.

Devereau Chumrau directs. Amir Abdullah stars.

Joni Ravenna is the playwright. A graduate of USC, her previous playwriting credits include A Brush With Fate, For Pete's Sake, The Green Grocer, Jack of Hearts, and "Sex, Love and the Premature Evacuation. She has also extensively written for television, notably music documentaries and a travel series.

Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies is one of several plays specifically curated by Open-Door Playhouse for presentation during Black History Month (February).

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Las Vegas! The winners include Majestic Repertory Theatre, Signature Productions, and more!

2
Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vega Photo
Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas

Comedian Don Barnhart brings his nightly residency and hilarious comedy to Downtown Las Vegas. From family-friendly to no holds barred, Barnhart's comedy is smart, witty, and downright silly.

3
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHITESVILLE On February 13 Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHITESVILLE On February 13

Open-Door Playhouse presents 'Whitesville,' a gripping three-act play in podcast form. Follow the Clayton family as they navigate the aftermath of George Floyd's murder and face their own family secrets. Don't miss this powerful production during Black History Month. Directed by Rachel Berney Needleman and featuring a talented cast.

4
Rebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Sti Photo
Rebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling Club

Rebecca Spencer and Philip Fortenberry debut new concert in Las Vegas. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las VegasComedian Don Barnhart Continues Performances at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHITESVILLE On February 13Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WHITESVILLE On February 13
Rebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling ClubRebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling Club

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Anti-Soulmate in Las Vegas Anti-Soulmate
Open-Door Playhouse (1/03-2/03)
Steven Pearl in Las Vegas Steven Pearl
Ray's Comedy World (2/05-2/05)
Whitesville in Las Vegas Whitesville
Open-Door Playhouse (2/13-3/15)
Right Down Santa Claus Lane in Las Vegas Right Down Santa Claus Lane
Open-Door Playhouse (12/13-1/13)
The Bergman Project in Las Vegas The Bergman Project
Spirits Supper Club at The Stirling Club (2/24-2/24)PHOTOS
(UN)Deinkable in Las Vegas (UN)Deinkable
Open-Door Playhouse (2/07-3/07)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You