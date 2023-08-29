Open-Door Playhouse Celebrates Its 100th Podcast With A New Play AMUSING WILLIE

A new play by Donald Loftus.

Aug. 29, 2023

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its 100th podcast will present Amusing Wille, debuting September 6, 2023 online at Click Here

Wille, a British playwright, quickly learns that everybody is a critic as he tries to convince his three female muses that his new play about "star-crossed" lovers is terrific! The muses remind him of past works where he ignored their advice, and of the unhappy outcomes each suffered as a result.

Rachel Berney Needleman directs a cast that includes Kenajuan Bentley, Gita Reddy, Nicole Javier and Desiree Mae Jung.

Donald Loftus is the playwright of Amusing Wille. He is also a librettist and lyricist. Based in New York, he serves on the board of the Dramatists Guild Foundation. His full-length works include The Archway; Driftwood; Per; The Springvale Armadillo; and (with Andrew Sussman) the musicals Abbey Victoria and Pollyanna. Loftus is the recipient of the W. Keith Hedrick National Playwriting Award.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org




Recommended For You