Off Strip Presents TABLE FOR DEUX, A One-Night Halloween Charity Cabaret Show and Costume Party

Get ready to don those best couple's costumes and fundraise while enjoying a night of entertainment as OFF STRIP presents Table for Deux. This one-night cabaret spectacular will showcase a variety of acts from performers around the Strip and Broadway's National Tour of The Lion King, all while raising funds to provide a scholarship for underprivileged youth to Southern Nevada's Theater Arts Preparatory School (TAPS). Conceived by Eric Bean of Disney's The Lion King (Broadway National Tour), OFF STRIP invites guests to 'leave their reality at the door' for a night of dancing and merriment.



The charity costume party and cabaret is themed 'dynamic duos and famous pairings' and guests are encouraged to don their favorite costume pairings. The night will include a DJ set, fun and games, all while leading up an original cabaret performance by some of the best in the industry. Guest can expect everything from high-energy vocal performances to sassy and sultry burlesque routines.



"I'm so excited to bring back OFF STRIP for a night that's a little naughty and a whole lot of nice as we raise funds for TAPS," said Eric Bean, Jr., producer of OFF STRIP who previously held this one-night Halloween special in 2019. "Our choreographers have cooked up some amazing numbers that will be sure to thrill and delight our guests for this fun kick-off to all the Halloween festivities."



Creators featured in this night of revelry include Kelli Mjolsness (Beatles LOVE), Tiffany De Alba (Zumanity), Derek Adams (Vegas! The Show and The Lion King), Thembelihle Cele (The Lion King), Christopher L. McKenzie Jr. (The Lion King), Mr. Big Stuart, Bonez & Gabby, Annalise Eastes, The Quibblers and of course Eric Bean Jr. (The Lion King), with more to come.



Proceeds from ticket sales, games throughout the evening, raffle prizes and the signature cocktail will benefit the TAPS scholarship program. Bean himself is a faculty member of TAPS and pops in to teach classes when his tour schedule allows him a visit back home in Las Vegas. TAPS is a six-month intensive program designed to prepare a dancer in all genres of dance, voice, acting, business, marketing, dance history, research, Cirque skills, life coaching, sports nutrition, makeovers and more. For more information, visit https://theaterartsprepschool.com.



OFF STRIP presents Table for Deux will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at The Space Las Vegas (3460 Cavaretta Ct.) and doors open at 8 p.m. with performances starting at 9 p.m. VIP tickets are $35 for early bird and $40 after Sept. 30, 2023, and include early access at 7:30 p.m. as well as reserved seating, a take-home swag bag and one lucky VIP will get to participate in one of the cabaret numbers. GA tickets are available for $25 early bird and $30 after September 30. Tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196656®id=22&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthespacelv.com%2Fevent%2Foff-strip-presents-table-for-deux%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and available for early-bird pricing through September 30. Connect socially with OFF STRIP and Eric Bean, Jr. on Facebook and Instagram @ebjdance.