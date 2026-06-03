NOTHING BUT HITS to Return to Voltaire Las Vegas for 10 More Shows

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With 42 Billboard #1 Hits and over 100 gold, platinum, multi-platinum and diamond albums, five-time Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inductees Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are bringing 40 years of iconic hits back to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences during their first set of sold-out performances, “Nothing But Hits” returns to the intimate venue for 10 additional dates Aug. 7-9, 12, 14-16 and 21-23. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 5.

“Bringing ‘Nothing But Hits' back to Voltaire gives us another opportunity to celebrate the fans, artists, songs and memories that have defined a generation,” said Jimmy Jam. “We want our audience to leave feeling like they've experienced every possible emotion while traveling through the soundtrack of their lives. Hearing the hits they love while discovering the stories behind how they were made is like hearing something familiar for the first time.”

The iconic producer-songwriter duo, accompanied by American Idol winner Ruben Studdard and Star Search winner Shanice Wilson, will bring their legendary catalog of hits including “Escapade,” “Can You Stand The Rain,” “Human” and “Saturday Love,” to life at Voltaire this summer.

Backed by an incredible live band, Jam & Lewis will perform their greatest hits while providing the inside perspective of the studio sessions that produced them. Surprise guest artists that joined the pair on stage during “Nothing But Hits” at Voltaire earlier this year included Yolanda Adams, Ledisi, Chante Moore, Stokley, Force MD's, Ann Nesby and many more who used their vocals to bring the soundtracks to life. Guests can expect more surprise appearances this August as part of the show's creative fiber, so no two shows are ever the same.

“We've had the amazing privilege of collaborating with so many legendary artists to create some iconic songs,” said Terry Lewis. “We bring these songs to life through the stellar performances of Ruben and Shanice, which allows audiences to reconnect with and participate in the music in a way that feels energetic and fresh. It's contagious fun — and you never know who's gonna show. Those guest surprises are special.”

In addition to writing and producing Janet Jackson's iconic albums including “Control” which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, as well as “Rhythm Nation 1814” which was recently inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, Jam & Lewis are known for their studio and songwriting prowess with artists including Michael Jackson, Prince, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, George Michael, Boyz II Men, New Edition, Chaka Khan, Toni Braxton, The Human League, H. E. R., The Time, The SOS Band, Yolanda Adams and many more.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are represented by Seth Shomes at Day After Day Productions (DADP).

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