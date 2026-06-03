Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade to Return as Official America250 Nevada Event

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The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will return on July 4 for its 32nd annual celebration, marking the nation's 250th birthday. Designated an official America250 Nevada event, this year's parade carries the theme "United We Celebrate 250" and will feature 70 entries representing American history, culture, military service, sports, and community traditions.

The parade will include more than 20 giant inflatable balloons, veteran and military organizations, performing groups, and floats representing both patriotic and popular culture themes. Participating professional sports organizations include the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders, Athletics, and Las Vegas Aviators. Col. Trevor T. Merrell of the United States Air Force will serve as Grand Marshal.

In recognition of the America250 anniversary, organizers have structured the parade around six themed chapters highlighting the founding of the United States, military service, community spirit, culture, sports, and national traditions. Historical-themed entries will include tributes to the Mayflower voyage, the American Revolution, Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, World War II veterans, and the women's suffrage movement.

A special presentation titled "America Waves" will invite parade participants and spectators to simultaneously wave American flags along the parade route. Returning patriotic-themed entries include "All-Star Salute to the Military," "America Sings!," "Red, White and Rodeo," and "Party Like It's 1776."

The parade's giant inflatables will include a 30-foot Liberty Bell, a 40-foot American Eagle, a large American flag, a 30-foot birthday cake, and a 25-foot Uncle Sam hat. Additional entries will feature themes inspired by WICKED, Bluey, Star Wars, Super Mario Bros., The Princess and the Frog, Moana, and High School Musical.

Live entertainment will be provided by organizations including Danza Del Carrizo, Korabo Taiko, Guan Strong Lion Arts, Comparsa Morelense, Live Arts Collective – West Las Vegas Arts Center, Swing It! Girls, and the Palo Verde High School Marching Band. More than 2,500 participants and 500 volunteers are expected to take part in the event.

Ticket Information

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will take place on Saturday, July 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the escort division beginning at 8:30 a.m. The parade route begins at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in Summerlin's Trails village and concludes near Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. The event is free and open to the public.

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