Night Moves Music Fest Returns For Fourth Year As A Part Of Pensacola Foo Foo Festival
The festival will take place October 30 - November 8th.
Night Moves Music Fest returns for its fourth year as part of the thirteenth iteration of the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival. This year, Night Moves Music Fest will expand from a single day event to a multi-day, citywide experience between Oct. 30 - Nov. 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at nightmovesfest.com.
Announced today, the 2026 lineup includes internationally-recognized headliner Motion City Soundtrack and several notable acts like Colony House, Neal Francis, Sidequest, Copeland, AJJ, and locally loved artists like Scream Out Loud, Cavae Mundi, and Grave Chorus. Venues include The Handlebar, The Handlebar Outdoors, Odd Colony, and Laguna's Beach Bar + Grill on Pensacola Beach, with more shows and venues to be announced. This year's event schedule can be found here.
“We are forever grateful for the opportunity to showcase Pensacola's music scene,” said Robert Goodspeed of The Handlebar and Night Moves. “We're excited to bring another great event to the Gulf Coast thanks to Foo Foo Fest and ACE Pensacola.”
Each year, Night Moves Music Fest and the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival draw fans from across the Gulf Coast and beyond, further establishing Pensacola as an emerging destination for arts and music-related tourism. For more information on this year's artist lineup, performance schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit nightmovesfest.com. For more information on this year's Pensacola Foo Foo Festival, visit foofoofest.com.
About Night Moves
Night Moves is a Pensacola-based nonprofit that is dedicated to providing a safe space for artists and fans. Founded in 2018 by Robert Goodspeed, Night Moves has cultivated a community of music lovers by helping up-and-coming artists book performances, record music and build a fanbase. Night Moves continues this mission today by hosting concerts and other events throughout the community. Learn more about Night Moves at nightmovespensacola.com, or on Facebook and Instagram at @nightmovespensacola.
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