Night Moves Music Fest Returns For Fourth Year As A Part Of Pensacola Foo Foo Festival

NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Night Moves Music Fest returns for its fourth year as part of the thirteenth iteration of the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival. This year, Night Moves Music Fest will expand from a single day event to a multi-day, citywide experience between Oct. 30 - Nov. 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at nightmovesfest.com.



Announced today, the 2026 lineup includes internationally-recognized headliner Motion City Soundtrack and several notable acts like Colony House, Neal Francis, Sidequest, Copeland, AJJ, and locally loved artists like Scream Out Loud, Cavae Mundi, and Grave Chorus. Venues include The Handlebar, The Handlebar Outdoors, Odd Colony, and Laguna's Beach Bar + Grill on Pensacola Beach, with more shows and venues to be announced. This year's event schedule can be found here.

“We are forever grateful for the opportunity to showcase Pensacola's music scene,” said Robert Goodspeed of The Handlebar and Night Moves. “We're excited to bring another great event to the Gulf Coast thanks to Foo Foo Fest and ACE Pensacola.”



Each year, Night Moves Music Fest and the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival draw fans from across the Gulf Coast and beyond, further establishing Pensacola as an emerging destination for arts and music-related tourism. For more information on this year's artist lineup, performance schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit nightmovesfest.com. For more information on this year's Pensacola Foo Foo Festival, visit foofoofest.com.



About Night Moves

Night Moves is a Pensacola-based nonprofit that is dedicated to providing a safe space for artists and fans. Founded in 2018 by Robert Goodspeed, Night Moves has cultivated a community of music lovers by helping up-and-coming artists book performances, record music and build a fanbase. Night Moves continues this mission today by hosting concerts and other events throughout the community. Learn more about Night Moves at nightmovespensacola.com, or on Facebook and Instagram at @nightmovespensacola.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 42 Days 14 Hrs 54 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Las Vegas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming