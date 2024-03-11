Michael Grimm To Perform At Sunset Station This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter and America's Got Talent champion Michael Grimm is bringing his soulfully-cool sounds to Club Madrid at Sunset Station on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. Tickets for Michael Grimm are $25 plus applicable fees and go on sale Monday, March 11, 2024 at 11 a.m.



With his soulful voice and earthy, Southern manner, Michael Grimm charmed millions of viewers as a contestant on Season Five of NBC's popular “America's Got Talent.” Parlaying his substantial singer-songwriter appeal into a first-place finish.



In the spring of 2011, Michael debuted his first major label release, the self-titled Michael Grimm. Working with Grammy-award winning producer Don Was (The Rolling Stones, Elton John, B.B.King), Michael released an album that had his fans purchasing it in droves. “Oh, it's swampy,” he says. “It's Michael Grimm leaving his hat on. This is me. It's the way I've always been since I was a teenager, wearing hats and singing the music that I love to sing.”



The album featured some legendary talent, including Ann Wilson (Heart), Ian McLagan (Faces, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer), Davey Faragher (Elvis Costello, Cracker) and Greg Leisz (Avenged Sevenfold, The Eagles). 30+ Grammy Albums nominee Kenny Aronoff played drums, with the legendary Waddy Wachtel on guitar.



Tickets for Michael Grimm are $25 plus applicable fees for general admission and go on sale Monday, March 11, 2024 at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 21 years or older.

