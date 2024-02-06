Mariah Carey Announces Las Vegas Residency: How to Get Tickets For 'Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas'

Tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 2 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer To Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency Photo 3 Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer To Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency
Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM Photo 4 Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Mariah Carey Announces Las Vegas Residency: How to Get Tickets For 'Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas'

Mariah Carey, the elusive chanteuse and best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold, is returning to Las Vegas with a new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas. The performances will be held April 12 – 27, 2024 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

In celebration of the anniversary of Mariah's iconic album, The Emancipation of Mimi, one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, the Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled illustrious career.

How to Get Mariah Carey Las Vegas Tickets

Tickets will go on sale to the public Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Mariah's exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The eight performances going on sale are:

April 2024: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 & 27

Mariah and Live Nation Las Vegas are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM to The Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah. Camp Mariah is the summer component of the year round Career Awareness Program. Children, ages 11-15, attend Camp Mariah for three weeks each summer. Campers explore their interests in classes like film, photography, fashion, culinary arts, debate and international relations. A

careers class helps campers create resumes and cover letters and conduct mock interviews. Campers also play team sports, swim every day and explore the outdoors in environmental science class. Camp Mariah is named in honor of Board member Mariah Carey for her generous support. For more information, visit https://freshair.org/career-awareness-program-mariah-carey-support/

About Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is an author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, producer and multiple award-winning artist and songwriter. She is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 of which are self-penned) - more than any solo artist in history.

With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah is also an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, both Billboard's “Artist of the Decade” and “Icon" awards, the World Music Award for “World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium,” the Ivor Novello Award for “PRS for Music Special International Award,” and BMI's “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few.                             

Carey's cultural impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels' “Precious.”

A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has selflessly donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children's charities, both domestic and international, Carey founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development.

In 2020, Mariah's riveting memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey was recognized as a New York Times #1 bestseller upon release. For additional information, visit www.mariahcarey.com



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Mariah Carey Announces Las Vegas Residency: How to Get Tickets Photo
Mariah Carey Announces Las Vegas Residency: How to Get Tickets

Mariah Carey announces an exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Park MGM from April 12 - 27, 2024. In celebration of the anniversary of Mariah's iconic album, The Emancipation of Mimi, one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, the Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled career.

2
Additional 6 Dates Announced For Dead & Company at the Sphere Photo
Additional 6 Dates Announced For Dead & Company at the Sphere

The Sphere residency will feature never-before-seen visual storytelling from Dead & Company, providing fans with the ultimate connection to the music through these innovative and immersive shows.  Each weekend's three performances will feature a unique setlist.

3
Sphere and NFL Collaborate on Custom Super Bowl Content For The Exosphere Created Exclusiv Photo
Sphere and NFL Collaborate on Custom Super Bowl Content For The Exosphere Created Exclusively By Sphere Studios

Sphere and NFL have partnered to create custom Super Bowl content for the Exosphere. Read more about the collaboration between Sphere Studios and the NFL here!

4
Additional 6 Dates Announced For Dead & Company DEAD FOREVER - LIVE AT SPHERE Photo
Additional 6 Dates Announced For Dead & Company DEAD FOREVER - LIVE AT SPHERE

Due to overwhelming demand, six more shows have been added to Dead & Company's Dead Forever - Live at SPHERE residency in Las Vegas, now consisting of 24 shows from May 16 through July 13. Learn more here!

More Hot Stories For You

Voctave Will Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center in MarchVoctave Will Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center in March
February First Friday Celebrates Dreams in Downtown Las VegasFebruary First Friday Celebrates Dreams in Downtown Las Vegas
Cirque du Soleil to Offer Exclusive Deep Dive Into O With VIP Treatment & MoreCirque du Soleil to Offer Exclusive Deep Dive Into O With VIP Treatment & More
M Resort Celebrates Lunar New Year, The Year of the DragonM Resort Celebrates Lunar New Year, The Year of the Dragon

Videos

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
The Bergman Project in Las Vegas The Bergman Project
Spirits Supper Club at The Stirling Club (2/24-2/24)PHOTOS
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Peter Pan in Las Vegas Peter Pan
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Kitty Pineapple in Las Vegas Kitty Pineapple
Ray's Comedy World (5/06-5/06)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Diaz Mackie in Las Vegas Diaz Mackie
Ray's Comedy World (4/08-4/08)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Kitty Pineapple in Las Vegas Kitty Pineapple
Ray's Comedy World (5/13-5/13)
Joe Caliz in Las Vegas Joe Caliz
Ray's Comedy World (3/18-3/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You