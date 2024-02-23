March First Friday Kicks Off Mental Health Awareness Month With ARTUOK? This March

First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, announces that the March 1st First Friday kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month with ARTUOK? (Art-U-OK?) First Friday acknowledges that creativity plays a critical part in the well-being of the community.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation – 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot.

COVID-19 Requests – Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday's Featured Artist Eric Calvillo is a Las Vegas based oil and acrylic painter who also does woodwork. His wooden frames add a personal touch and extend the art beyond the substrate. Calvillo's paintings depict pop surrealism, skeletons and anthropomorphic animals.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space – Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and the company honors her with a monthly space given for free to a local artist – hosting Bonee for March 1 First Friday.

Entertainment – Enjoy the First Friday entertainment from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The city of Las Vegas Main Stage will welcome Sierra Vista High School students – SV Beats.

First Friday Artist Residency – Gina Cifonelli and Sara Godbout are the new 2024 resident artists. Their monthly art shows are located in the Art Square building.

Live Painting – Several artists, curated by the ISI Group, paint live throughout the footprint - also, attendees can take part in interactive murals.

Arts Factory upstairs in Warhols Loft will feature an art exhibit from Vista Del Sol High School students curated by @franklyepic

Food Trucks – Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.

MARCH 1ST FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event: Downtown Loop provides transportation throughout downtown and to First Friday during the event.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, craftspeople. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity. Artists in tents at the event and in the many galleries surrounding the event.

Art Walk 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. highlights work by primarily local artists. Check out the artists' booths at the event and be sure to stop in the many galleries in the arts district – Arts Factory, Art Square, along Main Street.

Family fun – there is always something fun for the whole family on First Friday. In August, there are several interactive community art projects throughout the footprint.

Music – From 5:00 p.m. local talent will be featured throughout the night. The city of Las Vegas Main Stage will welcome Sierra Vista Beats High School students. Check www.ffflv.org for details.

Food & Drink – 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from the many food trucks, artisan food vendors and restaurants throughout the First Friday footprint and the entire arts district.

ART U OK? - The city of Las Vegas and First Friday Foundation present the second annual Art U OK event at the Historic Fifth Street School on March 23. This event will feature an art and resource fair supporting mental health and self-care through the arts, along with live music.

First Friday Foundation

First Friday Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing local arts and culture in Las Vegas. The company also believes in collaborating with other organizations to help raise awareness in the arts and linking these partnerships to benefit local artists and community members. First Friday Foundation produces the monthly event known as First Friday Las Vegas, which has been a mainstay of arts and culture in Las Vegas since 2002 and has become the leader for family-friendly activities, art, cultural enrichment, educational efforts, imagination, community and more; activities are mostly low cost or free of cost, for every age. While the First Friday Foundation is best known for its monthly event, it is also beginning to be known for its additional community programs that support local artists, small business, and nonprofits throughout the year.