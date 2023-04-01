Male Strip Club Offers Gwyneth Paltrow $1 To Host Victory Celebration Post-Legal Win

Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is making headlines after being awarded $1 in a $300,000 ski crash suit filed by a Utah man in 2019. Kings Of Hustler Male Revue is now offering Paltrow $1 to host a victory party in Sin City.

"We decided to match Paltrow's winnings and offer her the ultimate victory celebration at Las Vegas #1 male strip club," said Brittany Rose, General Manager, Kings Of Hustler Male Revue. "Not only will Paltrow be able to revel in the company of half-naked men, but she will also be given a money gun along with stacks of singles to make it rain. [Paltrow] can keep her $2 in winnings all while partying it up like the VIP that she is."

An offer was distributed to Paltrow's management on Friday, March 31 with a one-week deadline to respond. There is no confirmation if the actress has accepted or declined the offer.

Kings of Hustler is located at 6007 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Guests must be 21+. Advance reservations are highly recommended, visit kingsofhustler.com for VIP packages and bottle service.

