Male Strip Club Offers Gwyneth Paltrow $1 To Host Victory Celebration Post-Legal Win

There is no confirmation if the actress has accepted or declined the offer. 

Apr. 01, 2023  

Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is making headlines after being awarded $1 in a $300,000 ski crash suit filed by a Utah man in 2019. Kings Of Hustler Male Revue is now offering Paltrow $1 to host a victory party in Sin City.

"We decided to match Paltrow's winnings and offer her the ultimate victory celebration at Las Vegas #1 male strip club," said Brittany Rose, General Manager, Kings Of Hustler Male Revue. "Not only will Paltrow be able to revel in the company of half-naked men, but she will also be given a money gun along with stacks of singles to make it rain. [Paltrow] can keep her $2 in winnings all while partying it up like the VIP that she is."

An offer was distributed to Paltrow's management on Friday, March 31 with a one-week deadline to respond. There is no confirmation if the actress has accepted or declined the offer.

Kings of Hustler is located at 6007 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Guests must be 21+. Advance reservations are highly recommended, visit kingsofhustler.com for VIP packages and bottle service.

ABOUT KINGS OF HUSTLER

Just recently, Kings of Hustler was relocated to the 3rd floor of the World Famous Larry Flynt's Hustler Club. Having outgrown the old location, KOH features the BEST view of the Las Vegas Strip, Full Bar, MC and DJ to keep the party going, World-Class Lighting for ambience, friendly and professional staff and stunning views from the outdoor patio, which is large enough to hold hundreds of people and is fitted with seating and fireplaces. With over a dozen of the hottest, multi-ethnic entertainers, Kings of Hustler is open Friday, Saturday & Sunday for your Girl's Night Out and Bachelorette Parties. Check out the packages by visiting www.kingsofhustler.com for amazing all-inclusive deals that include transportation from your hotel.

Like Kings of Hustler on Facebook, follow them on Twitter or on Instagram for more information and to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.




