MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas Debuts in All-New Venue At Sahara Las Vegas

Bigger, sexier and more magical than ever, Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas, the flagship production of the internationally celebrated franchise begins its run at SAHARA Las Vegas on Aug. 27.

Vegas' hottest show is making its grand return in a brand-new, cutting-edge venue that has been designed to include the very best elements from MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions around the world. For a limited time, tickets are just $89, plus tax and fees, and are on sale now at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.

The flagship production of MAGIC MIKE LIVE at SAHARA Las Vegas, has been reimagined to include new routines, music and technologies combined with a lush, pre-and-post show cocktail lounge and a fun VIP Meet & Greet offering to create a fresh new experience for newcomers and fans of the show alike. With sexy and daring themed dance routines punctuated by one-of-a-kind acts from a diverse cast of performers, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas is a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular designed to thrill audience members from every angle.

The new production features much-loved members from the original cast along with two new cast members, Lake Smits and Meredith Ostrowsky. Ostrowsky is a dancer, aerialist, and choreographer from Southern California who has toured with Taylor Swift on the Speak Now World Tour and worked with world-renowned artists Katy Perry, P!nk, Carrie Underwood, and Rihanna. Smits was born and raised on the island of Oahu, Hawaii and started his training at the age of 12 at 24-VII Danceforce. By 18, he was sought out by Janet Jackson's choreographer who landed him his first professional gig alongside the legendary artist. Smits and Ostrowsky join the original returning cast members including Shane Bruce, Jordan Kai Burnett, Ryan Carlson, Benjamin Carter, Kyo Dominick, Anton Engel, Brandon Foster, Liinda Garisto, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jesse Highley, Patrick Packing, Chelsea Phillips-Reid, Ryan Pires, JD Rainey, David Terry, Jackson Williams and Jeremy Denzel Williams.

To ensure Magic Mike Live can provide a comfortable and safe experience for everyone, the production is requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative test result prior to attending a performance. While we encourage everyone to get vaccinated, we understand that may not be possible for everyone. Therefore, guests will also be admitted with a negative test result taken within 72 hours of a performance. To preserve the safety of the performers and fellow audience members, patrons must present a physical or digital record of their vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test result before entering the venue. The entire cast and crew of Magic Mike Live is fully vaccinated, and the show adheres to a strict cleaning protocol between all performances. Please note that per local legislation, patrons must continue to wear masks at this time, regardless of vaccination status, unless they are eating or drinking. Please visit MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com for additional information.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas, which has already wowed nearly 500,000 people in Las Vegas alone and over 1 million guests worldwide, is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017. In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show premiered in Berlin in early 2020 and in Sydney in December 2020. MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas has also inspired a new television series on HBO Max, The Real Magic Mike, currently being filmed in Las Vegas.

For more information visit MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-633-0195 or email hello@indigotickets.com.