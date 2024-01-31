M Resort Celebrates Lunar New Year, The Year of the Dragon

The event is at 6 p.m. on February 10.
M Resort Spa Casino will ring in the Chinese New Year with traditional dances and decorations. Locals and tourists are invited to the Henderson casino at 6 p.m. February 10 for a Chinese lion and dragon dance performance.
The show will feature a 63-foot dragon, as well as three adult lion and three baby lion props operated by dancers from the Lohan School of Shaolin. The dance will begin in the M Resort main lobby with a lion feeding of lettuce from M Resort’s Executives, followed by additional lion feedings and a ceremonial eye dotting. The dragon and lion show will also feature a Buddha and musicians playing cymbals, a gong and a drum to chase away evil spirits. It will then continue through the casino floor, VIP gaming areas and Raiders Tavern before concluding back at the main lobby.
In addition, a limited number of the Year of the Dragon PENN Play cards will be available for customers. For more information, visit www.themresort.com
