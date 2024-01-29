Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT. 

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Los Bukis, the Mexican group who announced its return to the stage in 2021 with a tour that broke all records in the U.S. and Mexico, will make Las Vegas history as they announce the first ever full Latin and Spanish-language residency on the Las Vegas Strip. The residency will launch Friday, May 3, 2024 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. 

Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue. 

The news of their Las Vegas residency follows their recent record-breaking tour run, which was not only the biggest Latin Tour in 2021, winning the Billboard Music Award for ‘TOP LATIN TOUR,' but the second biggest tour worldwide for the year, selling out nine stadiums with almost half a million fans.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT.  

Citi is the official card of Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program will have access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. PT. 

Tickets for the following shows can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/LosBukisVegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.: 

May 2024: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11 

July 2024: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20 

September 2024: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21 

About Los Bukis

Founded in 1976 by cousins Marco Antonio Solís and Joel Solís, and dissolved in 1996, Los Bukis recorded 16 studio albums that quickly won the public's heart and produced numerous chart-topping and multi-platinum to Diamond certified songs that are among the most revered by fans across the Latin Music spectrum. The Houston Chronicle details that “Los Bukis emerged in the 1970s as a new force in the grupo genre with a cornucopia of hits. By the '80s, they completely dominated Mexico's pop-music scene.”




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

More Hot Stories For You

Brian Kilmeade To Perform At Green Valley Ranch ResortBrian Kilmeade To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort
Don Barnhart to Join Matt Rife, Jamie Kennedy, and Russel Peters in New Vampire Comedy DON'T SUCKDon Barnhart to Join Matt Rife, Jamie Kennedy, and Russel Peters in New Vampire Comedy DON'T SUCK
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Adds Fifth Performance At The Smith CenterBLUEY'S BIG PLAY Adds Fifth Performance At The Smith Center
TV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Ray's Comedy World, Las Vegas' Newest Comedy ClubTV Ventriloquist April Brucker To Open Ray's Comedy World, Las Vegas' Newest Comedy Club

Videos

Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
The Bergman Project in Las Vegas The Bergman Project
Spirits Supper Club at The Stirling Club (2/24-2/24)PHOTOS
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Anti-Soulmate in Las Vegas Anti-Soulmate
Open-Door Playhouse (1/03-2/03)
Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies in Las Vegas Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies
Open-Door Playhouse (2/28-3/28)
The Golden Fleece in Las Vegas The Golden Fleece
Open-Door Playhouse (1/17-2/17)
John Hilder in Las Vegas John Hilder
Ray's Comedy World (2/26-2/26)
Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Peter Pan in Las Vegas Peter Pan
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
John Hilder in Las Vegas John Hilder
Ray's Comedy World (2/26-2/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You