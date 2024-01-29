Los Bukis Announce New Headlining Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Los Bukis, the Mexican group who announced its return to the stage in 2021 with a tour that broke all records in the U.S. and Mexico, will make Las Vegas history as they announce the first ever full Latin and Spanish-language residency on the Las Vegas Strip. The residency will launch Friday, May 3, 2024 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.

The news of their Las Vegas residency follows their recent record-breaking tour run, which was not only the biggest Latin Tour in 2021, winning the Billboard Music Award for ‘TOP LATIN TOUR,' but the second biggest tour worldwide for the year, selling out nine stadiums with almost half a million fans.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for the following shows can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/LosBukisVegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

May 2024: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

July 2024: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

September 2024: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

About Los Bukis

Founded in 1976 by cousins Marco Antonio Solís and Joel Solís, and dissolved in 1996, Los Bukis recorded 16 studio albums that quickly won the public's heart and produced numerous chart-topping and multi-platinum to Diamond certified songs that are among the most revered by fans across the Latin Music spectrum. The Houston Chronicle details that “Los Bukis emerged in the 1970s as a new force in the grupo genre with a cornucopia of hits. By the '80s, they completely dominated Mexico's pop-music scene.”