Leonard Slatkin Will Serve as Artistic Consultant To Las Vegas Philharmonic

Jeri Crawford, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, has announced that Leonard Slatkin will serve as Artistic Consultant to the orchestra beginning with the soon-to-be-announced 2024-2025 season.

Maestro Slatkin will attend the upcoming season gala concert on Saturday, February 24, and begin his relationship conducting a program of American classics on November 9, 2024.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome the artistry and expertise of Leonard Slatkin. This relationship takes the Las Vegas Philharmonic to its next level as we celebrate our 25th Anniversary," Ms. Crawford remarked.

"Las Vegas has been one of my go-to places for many years," Slatkin stated. "The opportunities for expanded concert programming, community outreach, and educational initiatives-along with the extraordinary live-performance environment in Las Vegas-unleashes the potential to create something unique in our country."

Internationally acclaimed conductor Leonard Slatkin is Music Director Laureate of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (where he was Music Director for 10 years), Directeur Musical Honoraire of the Orchestre National de Lyon, and Conductor Laureate of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (where he was Music Director for 17 years). He also held artistic posts with The Cleveland Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. A prolific recording artist and six-time GRAMMY winner, Slatkin is also the author of four books, a recipient of the National Medal of Arts, and a Chevalier in the French Legion of Honor

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will announce the 2024-25 season in February. Current subscribers will have priority ticket access to renew their seats, and new subscriptions may be purchased at that time before any individual tickets are offered.