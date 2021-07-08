Las Vegas Natural History Museum to Celebrate 30th Anniversary on Saturday, July 10

On July 10, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum kicks-off a year-long celebration to mark the organization's 30th Anniversary. July's family friendly anniversary party features ancient Egyptian themed science demonstrations, activities, crafts, and critters - plus free ice cream sandwiches while supplies last.

The 30th Anniversary marks a significant shift for the Museum as Founder and Executive Director Marilyn Gillespie has announced her retirement, effective July 30, 2021. Gillespie is one of Southern Nevada's longest-serving museum directors and has been at the helm of the Las Vegas Natural History Museum for 32 years.

All museum guests will receive half-price admission, and those dressed in their best ancient Egyptian fashion will receive free admission. Children ages 2 and younger will also receive free admission.

Since the Museum's doors opened in 1991, millions of guests have experienced dozens of exhibits, educational community outreach initiatives, and digital learning opportunities that Gillespie helped foster. Most notably, she co-created the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival, the largest free STEM event in Nevada.

The Anniversary Party is scheduled for Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.lvnhm.org (discount code LVNHM30).